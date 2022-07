Lost your phone's charging cable or dealing with cords that have frayed? Get your power back with MFi-certified Lightning cables that are universally compatible with iPhones, iPads, iPods and more. You can grab an Amazon Basics USB-A to Lightning charging cable for as low as $2 at Woot. Prices start at just $5 for a 1-foot cable, which is already $3 less than the Amazon price, and you can get an extra $3 off your order when you use the promo code CABLES at checkout. Take advantage of this offer now through July 31 or while supplies last.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO