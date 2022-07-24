ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22-year-old hiker dies from suspected heat exhaustion

By Will McDuffie
 5 days ago

A 22-year-old man hiking in South Dakota's Badlands National Park during extreme temperatures died after running out of water, authorities said.

Maxwell Right, of St. Louis, was following an unmarked trail with a friend when he collapsed Wednesday and died of suspected heat exhaustion and exposure, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said.

The friend was flown to a hospital for treatment, a park official told ABC News on Saturday. The official, Superintendent Brenda Todd, said she did not know his condition.

The sheriff's office initially said the two were on a trail that had been featured in a social media challenge, but later clarified that they were simply following a trail on a hiking app.

Education Images/Universal Image via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: A sign indicates the entrance to Badlands National Park in South Dakota.

Right's sister told the Associated Press that her brother, a former student at Missouri S&T University, was on a graduation trip and planned to visit Mount Rushmore later that Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the university, Andrew Careaga, told ABC News that records show a Maxwell Right graduated in May with a bachelor's degree in information and technology.

MORE: More than 85 million Americans under heat alerts amid record-high temperatures

The Badlands experienced record temperatures this week, according to Todd, who said the area reached 108 degrees on Monday before cooling off slightly on Wednesday.

"It's real hot. There's no shade. It can just really get to you quickly," she said, adding that hikers should go early in the day and bring plenty of water.

"There's no water out in the Badlands, generally speaking," Todd said. "You can't rely on your GPS out here and cell phone service can be really spotty."

MORE: Woman dies on Texas national park trail while hiking with family

At least two other fatalities were reported in national parks this week amid extreme heat.

A 75-year-old man from Houston was found dead on a trail in Big Bend National Park in Texas on Thursday evening, park officials said. There was no obvious cause of death, though officials noted in a statement that temperatures along the trail exceeded 104 degrees Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the body of a man who had been reported overdue from a hike in Canyonlands National Park Sunday evening was found, park officials said. County officials are investigating the death. Park officials said in a statement on the fatality that visitors are "strongly encouraged to plan ahead and prepare for extreme heat" during the summer.

Comments / 44

Susan
5d ago

Heat exhaustion can and usually does happen fast! when ppl are in the Badlands Ntl Park, they must be prepared with copious amounts of water! Electrolytes! Salt tablets! Heat exhaustion can quickly lead to confusion, disorientation so even if he had water handy, he could have become so Heat overwhelmed so quickly he might not have been able to be armed with the wherewithal to know what to do. Seizures, extreme body temp, confusion, weak, rapid pulse...it's about instant need for cooling body down with ice, in AC, far more than "keeping hydrated... " Could have happened to anyone...quickly overcome by environmentally harsh conditions.Sincere condolences to the hiker's family and friends. I'm deeply sorry for your loss.

Reply(4)
29
gofarkid
5d ago

I was just hiking in North Dakota Badlands this past Friday. It was only supposed to be 90 degrees that day but according to my truck it was 103 and it felt like it. I ended up cutting my hike short for that very reason, and it was scary how low my water supply was when I made it back to my vehicle. Such beautiful scenery but unforgiving if you don’t pay attention to the conditions and your water consumption.

Reply
9
Art Vandelay
5d ago

I do Armed Security and was working outside. I got blisters that turned into an open wound, and I'm hoping they're going to relocate me like they said. Prayers to the family and friends.

Reply
11
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
