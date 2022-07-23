5 storylines heading into Broncos training camp: Russell Wilson brings high expectations to Denver

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson takes part in drills during the NFL team’s practice at the Broncos’ headquarters June 13 in Centennial. ASSOCIATED PRESS file

DENVER • Broncos training camp officially starts this week, with players reporting Tuesday and practice beginning Wednesday. And there are plenty of storylines heading into the 2022-23 season for the Broncos, with new faces and high expectations.

Here are the top storylines heading into training camp:

Wilson brings high expectations

Trading for quarterback Russell Wilson in March has made the Broncos real contenders for the first time since 2015-16. Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, has brought new energy to the Broncos that will surely be felt at camp, which is expected to have its largest fan attendance since Peyton Manning was in town.

Wilson recently hosted several of his new teammates at his private facility in San Diego, where the quarterback led organized workouts. Wilson has already strengthened the team chemistry and changed the culture in only five months on the team.

Hackett's first camp

The Broncos will also have a new head coach leading training camp this year, with Nathaniel Hackett replacing Vic Fangio, who was fired following last season. Hackett, 42, has never been a head coach, previously serving as the Packers' offensive coordinator (2019-21).

Despite Hackett's lack of experience, it's been smooth sailing so far since he was hired in January. Hackett has connected well with his players and has assembled an impressive and young staff, which will surely make camp more entertaining than in recent years.

Gregory hopefully returns from injury

The Broncos' biggest free agent signing this offseason was defensive end Randy Gregory, who has been battling a shoulder injury since the end of last season. In March, Gregory underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his rotator cuff that sidelined him for all of OTAs.

The expectation is for Gregory to return at some point during training camp and be ready to start Week 1. The Broncos signed Gregory to a five-year, $70 million deal in March after a deal fell through with the Cowboys. The Broncos will host the Cowboys for a joint practice on Aug. 11, which should make for a fun reunion for Gregory.

Offensive line battles

There will be several key position battles taking place on both sides of the ball over the course of training camp, but none more important than on the offensive line. Other than left tackle with Garett Bolles, all other starting jobs may be up for grabs during camp.

Dalton Risner and Lloyd Cushenberry certainly have the edge at left guard and center, respectively, as they are previous starters. But Netane Muti, Quinn Meinerz and Graham Glasgow all will be pushing for starting roles, with Meinerz and Glasgow able to play either guard spot or center. And at right tackle, the Broncos have several options, including returning backup Calvin Anderson and a couple of free-agent signings, Tom Compton and Billy Turner.

Rookies hope for immediate impact

Training camp and preseason games are always a good place for rookies to show their worth in hopes of making the 53-man roster. But the Broncos have a few rookies who are expected to do more than just make the roster.

Second-round pick OLB Nik Bonitto and third-round pick TE Greg Dulcich are anticipated contributors this season, with Bonitto expected to backup Gregory and Bradley Chubb and Dulcich expected to play alongside Albert Okwuegbunam. Also, don't be surprised to see fifth-round pick Montrell Washington earn his role as the team's primary return specialist.

Training camp schedule

The Broncos will have 14 days of training camp open to the public at UCHealth Training Center. Parking lots will open at 8 a.m. and the gates at 9 a.m. The full schedule is listed below.

• Wednesday, July 27: 10-11:45 a.m.

• Thursday, July 28: 10 a.m.-noon

• Friday, July 29: 10 a.m.-noon

• Saturday, July 30: 10 a.m.-noon (Back Together Saturday, ticket required)

• Monday, Aug. 1: 10 a.m.-noon

• Tuesday, Aug. 2: 10 a.m.-noon

• Wednesday, Aug. 3: 10-11:30 a.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 4: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 5: 10-11:30 a.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 6: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Monday, Aug. 8: 10 a.m.-noon

• Tuesday, Aug. 9: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 10: 10-11:30 a.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 11: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Joint practice with Cowboys)