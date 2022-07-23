ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

5 storylines heading into Broncos training camp: Russell Wilson brings high expectations to Denver

By GEORGE STOIA george.stoia@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36CSuN_0gqSdUGU00
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson takes part in drills during the NFL team’s practice at the Broncos’ headquarters June 13 in Centennial. ASSOCIATED PRESS file

DENVER • Broncos training camp officially starts this week, with players reporting Tuesday and practice beginning Wednesday. And there are plenty of storylines heading into the 2022-23 season for the Broncos, with new faces and high expectations.

Here are the top storylines heading into training camp:

Wilson brings high expectations

Trading for quarterback Russell Wilson in March has made the Broncos real contenders for the first time since 2015-16. Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, has brought new energy to the Broncos that will surely be felt at camp, which is expected to have its largest fan attendance since Peyton Manning was in town.

Wilson recently hosted several of his new teammates at his private facility in San Diego, where the quarterback led organized workouts. Wilson has already strengthened the team chemistry and changed the culture in only five months on the team.

Hackett's first camp

The Broncos will also have a new head coach leading training camp this year, with Nathaniel Hackett replacing Vic Fangio, who was fired following last season. Hackett, 42, has never been a head coach, previously serving as the Packers' offensive coordinator (2019-21).

Despite Hackett's lack of experience, it's been smooth sailing so far since he was hired in January. Hackett has connected well with his players and has assembled an impressive and young staff, which will surely make camp more entertaining than in recent years.

Gregory hopefully returns from injury

The Broncos' biggest free agent signing this offseason was defensive end Randy Gregory, who has been battling a shoulder injury since the end of last season. In March, Gregory underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his rotator cuff that sidelined him for all of OTAs.

The expectation is for Gregory to return at some point during training camp and be ready to start Week 1. The Broncos signed Gregory to a five-year, $70 million deal in March after a deal fell through with the Cowboys. The Broncos will host the Cowboys for a joint practice on Aug. 11, which should make for a fun reunion for Gregory.

Offensive line battles

There will be several key position battles taking place on both sides of the ball over the course of training camp, but none more important than on the offensive line. Other than left tackle with Garett Bolles, all other starting jobs may be up for grabs during camp.

Dalton Risner and Lloyd Cushenberry certainly have the edge at left guard and center, respectively, as they are previous starters. But Netane Muti, Quinn Meinerz and Graham Glasgow all will be pushing for starting roles, with Meinerz and Glasgow able to play either guard spot or center. And at right tackle, the Broncos have several options, including returning backup Calvin Anderson and a couple of free-agent signings, Tom Compton and Billy Turner.

Rookies hope for immediate impact

Training camp and preseason games are always a good place for rookies to show their worth in hopes of making the 53-man roster. But the Broncos have a few rookies who are expected to do more than just make the roster.

Second-round pick OLB Nik Bonitto and third-round pick TE Greg Dulcich are anticipated contributors this season, with Bonitto expected to backup Gregory and Bradley Chubb and Dulcich expected to play alongside Albert Okwuegbunam. Also, don't be surprised to see fifth-round pick Montrell Washington earn his role as the team's primary return specialist.

Training camp schedule

The Broncos will have 14 days of training camp open to the public at UCHealth Training Center. Parking lots will open at 8 a.m. and the gates at 9 a.m. The full schedule is listed below.

• Wednesday, July 27: 10-11:45 a.m.

• Thursday, July 28: 10 a.m.-noon

• Friday, July 29: 10 a.m.-noon

• Saturday, July 30: 10 a.m.-noon (Back Together Saturday, ticket required)

• Monday, Aug. 1: 10 a.m.-noon

• Tuesday, Aug. 2: 10 a.m.-noon

• Wednesday, Aug. 3: 10-11:30 a.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 4: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 5: 10-11:30 a.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 6: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Monday, Aug. 8: 10 a.m.-noon

• Tuesday, Aug. 9: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 10: 10-11:30 a.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 11: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Joint practice with Cowboys)

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Broncos Announce They've Signed Veteran Offensive Lineman

The Denver Broncos announced this morning they have brought back veteran offensive tackle Cam Fleming. Fleming, 29, spent last season in Denver, appearing in five games and making four starts. The Broncos brought him in after he started all 16 games at right tackle for the New York Giants in 2020.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Tua taking his shot, and the Dolphins hope to reap benefits

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A basketball court is among the recreational offerings that Miami Dolphins players have at their disposal at team headquarters. Shooting is all that is allowed, for fear that anything else would expose players to injury. Word is, receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are among the best shooters on the roster. “I don’t know,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “They haven’t seen the quarterback shoot.” Say this for Tagovailoa these days: Confidence is not a problem.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Associated Press

Jets switch Mekhi Becton to right tackle from left side

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mekhi Becton and his pancake blocks are being flipped to the right side of the New York Jets’ offensive line. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday after the team’s first training camp practice that Becton will be the starting right tackle this season. The 2020 first-round draft pick entered his first two NFL seasons as the starter on the left side. George Fant, who took over at left tackle when Becton was hurt in the season opener last year, will remain at that spot. “It don’t really matter to me,” a noticeably slimmed-down Becton said. “I’ve just got to change my technique up. As long as I’m on the field, it don’t really matter to me. I just know I’ve got to do it different. Different things on the right side than I’ve got to do on the left, so it’s a work in progress.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
CBS Denver

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, Centura Health team up

The Denver Broncos new quarterback Russell Wilson is teaming up with Centura Health to further his and wife Ciara's work with their "Why Not You Foundation." "What matters more is life, human life, human connection, and how do we do that better, and I want to make sure I'm a part of that here in this community and surrounding area," said Wilson. On Monday, Wilson announced a new partnership with Centura Health at Littleton Adventist Hospital. The goal is to provide investments in nonprofits working for health equity, education, food security and social justice as well as support for children. 
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy