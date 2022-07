MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A basketball court is among the recreational offerings that Miami Dolphins players have at their disposal at team headquarters. Shooting is all that is allowed, for fear that anything else would expose players to injury. Word is, receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are among the best shooters on the roster. “I don’t know,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “They haven’t seen the quarterback shoot.” Say this for Tagovailoa these days: Confidence is not a problem.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO