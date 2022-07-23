Renee Paquette Posts New Video Reacting To Vince McMahon’s Retirement, More

More details have emerged regarding Shane McMahon‘s departure from WWE. McMahon parted ways with the company in February after the chaotic WWE Royal Rumble event upset many members of the roster, aside from his own involvement. However, Shane took the fall for the situation; he reportedly tried to make many changes to the Royal Rumble match, which became a point of tension for several WWE Superstars, including Brock Lesnar. Specifically, confusion surrounding Shane’s entrance in the match led to him coming to the ring when it was Randy Orton’s turn, among other issues.
