Pittsburgh, PA

Teen summit gives youth a chance to be heard

New Pittsburgh Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRYLEE REED, 15, and SH’KERAH DEDARBELADEN, 18, were among the roughly 150 students at the Youth Enrichment Services Teen Summit, held July 8, at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in Larimer. (Photo by Rob Taylor Jr.) From 1994 to 2017, only one young person involved in the uplifting programs...

newpittsburghcourier.com

New Pittsburgh Courier

Courier exclusive: Denzel Washington is returning to Pittsburgh at August Wilson House, Aug. 13

TWO-TIME ACADEMY AWARD-WINNER DENZEL WASHINGTON came to Pittsburgh, Sept. 26, 2018 to announce fundraising efforts to restore and renovate the landmark August Wilson House on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. (Photos by Emmai Alaquiva/File) Four years ago, actor Denzel Washington stood on the grounds of playwright August Wilson’s childhood...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Legal Advertising – Estate Notices 7-27-22

Letters have been granted on the estate of each of the following decedents to the personal representative named, who requests all persons having claims against the estate of the decedent to make known the same in writing to his/her attorney, and all persons indebted to the decedent to make payment without delay:
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Blacks in tech needed for paid cohort program

The tech field, which was, a decade ago, overwhelmingly White, is becoming more diverse. But only at a snail’s pace. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates and the U.S. Equal Economic Opportunity Commission’s Diversity in Tech Report from 2019, African Americans now account for seven percent of all employees in the tech field. Years prior, it was even less.
PITTSBURGH, PA
discovertheburgh.com

10 of the Best Free Pittsburgh Attractions Not to Miss

Sometimes we want to get out and explore Pittsburgh without spending a lot of money. Other times we want to get out and enjoy the city without spending any money at all. While entry fees for attractions and experiences are commonplace, there are thankfully many great free things to do in Pittsburgh that you may want to consider when you want an activity that doesn't break the bank.
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Youth Voice#Pittsburgh Police#Friendship#Gun Violence#Mt Ararat Baptist Church#Youth Enrichment Services#Y E S
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

CentiMark founder Edward Dunlap Jr. remembered as mentor, philanthropist

When you worked for Edward Dunlap Jr., you were more than just an employee. “You were part of his family. You were loved, respected and held accountable for your actions,” said John Godwin, executive vice president of CentiMark Corp., of which Dunlap was founder and chairman. “You were part of a tight-knit group.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

10 best August events in Pittsburgh for fun-loving kids

Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival. August events in Pittsburgh will keep summer’s excitement going and squeeze in the most family fun before the school year resumes. Water sports, jousting and the messiest festival in town are on the calendar. Pittsburgh families will not want to miss these engaging opportunities for kids throughout the Pittsburgh region.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Lowber community remembers couple killed in Fayette County crash

LOWBER, Pa. — The community of Lowber in Westmoreland County is mourning the tragic loss of two community members, Charles Marsh, 58, and Kelley Marsh, 57. The couple was killed in a crash on Sunday in Springfield Township in Fayette County. Pennsylvania State Police said their motorcycle was involved in a crash with an SUV which was towing a camper.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Preliminary Hearing for Local Couple Accused of Abusing Infant Set for Tomorrow

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – After three continuances, a preliminary hearing will be held on Tuesday morning for a Franklin couple facing aggravated assault, child endangerment, and related charges after multiple physical injuries to their three-week-old child were reportedly discovered at a Pittsburgh area hospital. The preliminary hearing for...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Aubrey Bruce: One man’s gold is another man’s ‘Junker’

Re·tire·ment: the action or fact of leaving one’s job and ceasing to work. On March 14, 2022, legendary sportscaster Guy Junker rode off into the sunset of one phase of his career and rode into the sunrise of another. To say that the retirement of Junker, who continues to work on his own terms, is an atypical definition of a normal retirement would be to say the least; a humongous understatement. He says the following about his departure from the daily schedule of a Pittsburgh sportscaster: “I have missed so much in my family life but when I had to work on Christmas Day last year, that was kind of the final straw. I just didn’t want to do it anymore. I got tired of working nights, weekends and holidays. I just didn’t want to continue until my health became so poor that I couldn’t enjoy life. I’ve always been financially smart and we have always lived within our means. After I crunched the numbers, I realized that I would continue working on the side, but it would be on my time. I still do a radio show weekly and Stan (Savran) and I still work for Awesome films.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Victim ID'd of Sunday shooting in Homewood

The man fatally shot early Sunday morning in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood has been identified by authorities. Kyle Wilson, 28, was shot around 3:15 a.m. in the 7200 block of Kelly Street and died about an hour later in a local hospital, according to Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Free food distribution set at Pittsburgh Mills

A free mass food distribution for Alle-Kiski Valley families will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Pittsburgh Mills. The drive-thru-only event is hosted by the Harrison-based Allegheny Valley Association of Churches (AVAC) and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Since the pandemic hit, the food distribution...
PITTSBURGH, PA

