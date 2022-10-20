Law & Order: SVU season 24 — next episode, trailer and everything we know about TV’s longest-running primetime drama

It’s time for fans to rejoice, as Law & Order: SVU season 24 is here, making for another historic season for a primetime drama that’s already in the halls of television history.

For nearly 23 years, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has captured the attention and hearts of Law & Order: SVU fans with her dedication to her job, her resiliency to overcome the toughest of challenges and her unwavering commitment to those she serves. Fans have literally seen her climb the ranks from a detective under the tutelage of Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) to becoming a captain in her own right of the same police department, helping hundreds of women and children along the way.

With that said, what stories can be told in future episodes that haven’t been covered already, yet remain true to the legacy of SVU ?

Here’s everything we know about Law & Order: SVU season 24.

When is the next Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode?

Law & Order: SVU fans we have some bad news. The series is taking the night off. However, don't worry, the show will return next week with a new episode.

The next new episode titled "Breakwater" premieres on October 27, at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Now would be a good time to catch up on any of the season 24 episodes that you've missed. They're available to stream on Peacock in the US.

Law & Order: SVU season 24 cast

Mariska Hargitay in Law & Order: SVU (Image credit: Zach Dilgard/NBC)

Anchoring Law & Order: SVU is the heart of the show, Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson. While she’s previously been featured in shows like Prince Street as Detective Nina Echeverria and the Emmy-winning show ER as Cynthia, to the world, Hargitay is synonymous with Olivia. The character is one of the most celebrated officers on television in the past 20-plus years.

Joining Hargitay on her trusted team of champions for justice are the following:

Ice-T ( New Jack City , New York Undercover ) as Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola

Kelli Giddish ( Chase , The Good Wife ) as Detective Amanda Rollins

Peter Scanavino ( The Good Wife , The Blacklist ) as ADA Sonny Carisi

Octavio Pisano ( If Loving You Is Wrong , Coyote ) as Detective Joe Velasco

In some shocking news for SVU fans, Kelli Giddish who stars as Detective Amanda Rollins is exiting the role at the conclusion of this season. In a statement reported by Variety , Giddish states:

"I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU . Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

No word yet on how her departure will impact future storylines.

Additionally, it looks like there is also a new detective joining the ranks. According to TV Line , actress Molly Burnett ( Chicago P.D ., FBI: Most Wanted ) is joining the cast as Detective Grace Muncy. While the length of her stay in season 24 is not known, it appears Muncy is a smart and blunt officer that is good at her job and has experience working with gangs. We wonder if she'll be partnered with Detective Velasco.

According to Cinema Blend , another addition to the season 24 cast is Aqeel Taahir Ash-Shakoor. He's been taped to star as the newly cemented precinct commander.

Finally, we anticipate that Christopher Meloni will be on tap to reprise his role as Detective Elliot Stabler every now and then. After all, the finale ended with Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza) telling Olivia some hard truths about her relationship with Elliot, so it seems the old partners have some things to hash out.

Law & Order: SVU season 24 plot

Per usual, fans should anticipate seeing some of the most gut-wrenching cases and a few storylines inspired by real-life events "ripped from the headlines."

Many fans also hope this is finally the season that Olivia and Elliot declare their undying love for each other. While Elliot is a fixture on his own show, Law & Order: Organized Crime , there can totally be a world where their coupledom exists.

Take for example what the writers do with Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 characters Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and her husband Ben Warren (Jason George). The two are married and yet are main characters on their own respective shows with a few crossover episodes here and there.

Who’s ready for #Stenson or #Babler? (The hashtags need work, but you get the point.)

Law & Order crossover event

For the first time in "dun dun" history, there was a three-series crossover event between Law & Order , Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime . While fans are used to seeing the SVU and Organized Crime units tag-team on a case, they aren’t used to seeing Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and company join them. It seems only fitting that the crossover event launched the new season for each series. Take a look at the NBC trailer below.

How to watch Law & Order: SVU season 24

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU season 24 air live exclusively on NBC. For those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, you still have the opportunity to watch the show live when it airs using live TV streaming services such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

Are you someone that prefers to watch shows in your own time? No problem. New episodes will become available to stream on Peacock the day after they air live with a premium membership.

Although there is currently no official release date for season 24 in the UK, season 23 is now available to watch in the country on both Sky TV and NOW.