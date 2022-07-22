ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Bodycam video of deputy-involved shooting that killed Roderick Brooks released

By FOX 26 Digital
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - A day after showing the family of Roderick Brooks video of his shooting death at the hands of a sheriff's deputy, the Harris County Sheriff's Office has released the video to the public. HCSO played the video for Brooks' family in a private meeting on Thursday. They...

