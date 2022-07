More money is being put into the 2022 backyard brawl than any other college football week 0/1 game according to Max Meyer, an editorial content writer at Caesars Sportsbook. Both teams place in the top five handles, a sports gambling word for the total money put on a team to cover, for opening games. Interestingly enough there is more money being put on Pitt to cover with 55% of the money, but 65% of the bettors have gone towards West Virginia to cover.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO