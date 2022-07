The 2021 major championship season has come and gone, but the three FedEx Cup Playoffs events are just around the corner. There's been quite a bit of change since the last edition of the PGA Tour Power Rankings, thanks to LIV Golf. You won't see Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and others in the rankings because they've been suspended by the PGA Tour or resigned their memberships for lucrative signing bonuses to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO