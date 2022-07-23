ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings Sign Gabriel Vilardi & Jaret Anderson-Dolan to Contract Extensions

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LA Kings have signed Gabriel Vilardi and Jaret Anderson-Dolan to contract extensions. Vilardi's one-year, one-way contract is worth an annual average value (AAV) of $825,000 through the 2022-23 season while Anderson-Dolan's one-year, two-way contract is worth $750,000 for the 2022-23 season. Vilardi, 22, played in 25 regular-season contests...

www.nhl.com

NHL

RELEASE: Oilers sign Puljujarvi to one-year contract

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have signed Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, $3 million contract. The 24-year-old Finnish forward has scored 46 goals and 98 points in 259 career NHL games, all with Edmonton, including a career-high 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 65 games last season. The fourth-overall...
NHL
NHL

Detroit signs Robert Hagg to one-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000. Hagg, 27, split the 2021-22 season between the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, recording nine points (1-8-9) and 35 penalty minutes in 64 games. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 300 career NHL games with the Panthers (2021-22), Sabres (2021-22) and Philadelphia Flyers (2016-21), notching 56 points (14-42-56), a plus-four rating and 178 penalty minutes. He also registered three assists in 14 postseason appearances with the Flyers, helping the team reach the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Hagg has compiled 50 points (16-34-50) and 142 penalty minutes in 202 games with the American Hockey League's Adirondack/Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2013-17.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Ottawa Senators sign forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contra

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contract. The agreement holds a value $750,000 in the National Hockey League and $170,000 in the American Hockey League. A native of Roblin, Man., Hawryluk, 26, spent the 2021-22 campaign with...
NHL
Person
Gabriel Vilardi
Person
Brendan Lemieux
Person
Pheonix Copley
Person
Jim Hiller
NHL

Tuomaala Learning from Adversity

The 2021-22 season did not go the way Samu Tuomaala envisioned it. Heading into the campaign, the Flyers' 2021 second-round pick 46th overall, hoped to play in the American Hockey League for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Oulu, Finland, native showed flashes of promise in training camp with the Flyers...
NHL
NHL

Siegenthaler Signs Five-Year Extension | RELEASE

The extension begins in the 2023-24 NHL season and carries a $3,4M AAV. The New Jersey Devils today signed defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to a five-year contract extension, starting in the 2023-24 season, worth $17,000,000, with an annual average value of $3,400,000. The breakdown is as follows: 2023-24, $4,250,000; 2024-25, $4,000,000; 2025-26, $3,200,000; 2026-27, $3,000,000; 2027-28, $2,550,000. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.Siegenthaler, 25, set career highs across the board last season in games played (70), assists (13), points (14), shots (92), and in all time-on-ice metrics. He led all New Jersey defensemen in hits, ranked second among the team in blocked shots and was third in short-handed time on ice/time on ice per game. Prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, Siegenthaler signed a two-year contract worth $2,250,000 ($1,125,000 AAV) with New Jersey on July 9, 2021.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

'IT GIVES YOU A BOOST'

Schwindt excited for new opportunity after being traded to Calgary. It was a blockbuster trade that shook the hockey world. Everyone was talking about it Friday night when it was announced, except for a player that was actually part of the deal - Cole Schwindt. Because he had no idea...
NHL
NHL

Pysyk out for start of season with Red Wings after surgery

30-year-old defenseman had procedure to repair torn Achilles tendon. Mark Pysyk will be out for the start of this season for the Detroit Red Wings after he had surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. The 30-year-old defenseman is expected to need 4-6 months to recover. He signed a one-year,...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

5 things we learned at 2022 Prospect Camp

The St. Louis Blues' annual prospect camp ended on July 14 - just as NHL Free Agency was heating up. The 32 prospects at Centene Community Ice Center that week each had their own takeaways. For some, it was their first taste of what professional training would entail, and for others it was a chance to impress the organization and make a push for an NHL roster spot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Homegrown Talent: Raleigh Native Phillips Represents At Development Camp

RALEIGH, NC. - "I was kind of numb when I got the phone call, but I just wanted to come out here and make the best of the opportunity." What Devin Phillips felt when receiving an official invitation to Canes Development Camp was understandable. After all, it's not every day that a kid gets the offer to showcase his talent for the NHL team he grew up rooting for.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Henry Bowlby

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that forward Henry Bowlby has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract. Bowlby, 25, skated in 64 games in 2021-22 with Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, producing 28 points (12-16-28). The 6-foot-2, 195-pound native...
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

BLOG: Hitting the links for Hyman

TORONTO, ON - The Oilers GTA crew was out in full force on Monday to hit the links in support of teammate Zach Hyman and his Celebrity Golf Classic at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. Team captain Connor McDavid, as well as defencemen Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard, forwards Ryan...
GOLF
NHL

Ducks Sign Lundestrom to Two-Year Contract Extension

The Ducks have signed center Isac Lundestrom to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 NHL season. Lundestrom, 22 (11/6/99), has collected 22-22=44 points and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 151 career games with the Ducks since his debut in 2018-19. The 6-0, 193-pound forward scored 16-13=29 points with 14 PIM in 80 games in 2021-22, establishing career highs in points, goals, assists, shorthanded goals (4) and appearances. He tied the franchise record for single-season shorthanded goals (also Corey Perry in 2010-11), while ranking tied for third among NHL leaders in the category.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Oilers bring in Campbell to be final piece of Stanley Cup puzzle

Goalie signed five-year contract, expected to be No. 1. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Edmonton Oilers:. 2021-22 season: 49-27-6, second in Pacific Division; lost in...
NHL
NHL

SOCIAL BUZZ - 25.07.22

Schwindt excited for new opportunity after being traded to Calgary. It was a blockbuster trade that shook the hockey world. Everyone was talking about it Friday night when it was announced, except for a player that was actually part of the deal - Cole Schwindt. Because he had no idea...
NHL
NHL

VGK Host "Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale" at City National Arena

VEGAS (July 25, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 25, that the team will host the "Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale" at City National Arena on Wednesday, July 27. Fans will have the exclusive opportunity to shop for official team gear and authentic hockey equipment on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT, or until supplies last.
NHL
NHL

TKACHUK: 'This is a dream spot for me'

After being acquired by the Florida Panthers in a blockbuster trade, Matthew Tkachuk greeted the media at FLA Live Arena on Monday. It's been a few days, but I don't think it's fully sunk in just yet. As I was driving into the arena this morning for the press conference,...
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

Luke Hughes: I'll Be Ready | FEATURE

The youngest Hughes brother is preparing for his sophomore season at Michigan. Luke Hughes talks a lot about the path, the path to making it to the NHL. It involves the plan to play a second year at Michigan and to compete at two World Junior tournaments in less than five months. The path includes all areas of growth, size, mind, and maturity. The path to make it, eventually, to the NHL. Plans can vary, but it provides a roadmap.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NHL

A gift from Chris to Juraj

MONTREAL -- It was a gesture of remarkable leadership and generosity. When Chris Wideman learned from a friend that Juraj Slafkovsky was attached to the No. 20 he wears with the Slovakian national team, the veteran defenseman happily began the process of relinquishing the digits. Wideman immediately contacted the Habs'...
NHL
NHL

BLOG: Campbell's personality is positively perfect for Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB - The recently signed Jack Campbell has a dual reputation among the Oilers players. Good guy. Great goaltender. "An amazing person. Very nice guy. As a goaltender, he's somebody who just tries to push the envelope and push his abilities as far as he can with his work ethic," Zach Hyman said. "I think that will fit really seamlessly into the group that we have here, just extremely talented and competitive. A great addition for us."
NHL

