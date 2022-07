I am a member of the Torrington High School class of 1967, and recently learned of the plan to replace the existing school. Though the architectural plans for the new school look great, I was very surprised that I did not see a single mention of plans to utilize renewable energy. Where are the solar panels? What about harvesting the earth’s heat with a ground source heat pump? Or using solar gain through south-facing windows? Are these features being planned for? The building does not look 21st century at all to me.

TORRINGTON, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO