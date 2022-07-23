ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

West Virginia Greats Selected to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame

By Brad Smith, Senior Writer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University released this year’s WVU...

Best Virginia Rolls into the 3rd Round of the TBT

Charleston, West Virginia – In Round 2 of the TBT, West Virginia’s alumni team, Best Virginia, easily handled Marshall’s alumni team Herd That, winning 89-79 to advance to the 3rd round of the $1 million dollar, winner-take-all tournament. John Flowers, who averaged 5.2 points per game during...
CHARLESTON, WV
MountaineerMaven

MAILBAG: Chris Henry Jr., National Relevance, Secondary Concerns, + More

Can you envision WVU getting back to the top like they did with Pat And Steve in the current CFB landscape? Or was that just perfect timing in the Big East. Answer: I find it really unlikely that they'll have a run similar to the one they had during Pat and Steve's career. That's not to say they won't be in the national picture here and there. I just see it being more of a one year thing every now and then rather than 3-5 years of being in the mix. More than ever, kids are wanting to go to bluebloods especially with the transfer portal. That makes it hard for schools like WVU to compete nationally.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Best Virginia vs. Herd That: Game time, TV info and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s the matchup that basketball fans in West Virginia and beyond have been asking for since 2020. And it’s finally happening this week. Best Virginia – the West Virginia University men’s basketball alumni squad – will face off against Marshall alumni group, Herd That, on Tuesday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Gavin Van Kempen to stay at WVU

The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team received good news, as Gavin Van Kempen, who was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 20th round with the 607th pick, announced he is going to forego signing with the Cardinals in favor of pitching for the Mountaineers. Van Kempen, a pitcher...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WATCH: WVU QB commit Raheim Jeter throws for Graham Harrell

Last month, West Virginia coaches attempted to get current quarterback commit Raheim Jeter up on campus for a camp. It's not that he needed to work out for them again - he already has an offer and is committed - but Jeter threw for and committed to the previous offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Now? The Mountaineers have a new guy for both of those positions in Graham Harrell, and the offense is going to look a little different than it did before. So, on Monday, Jeter made his way back up to Morgantown and threw for Harrell. EerSports was in attendance, putting together some film of his work on the day. Check it out above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
mountainstatesman.com

Keener to take the helm as Lady Bearcat Basketball Head Coach

GRAFTON—The 2022-2023 season of the Grafton High School (GHS) Girls’ basketball program will see a new coach at the helm. Newly announced Head Coach Hartsel Keener has taken control of the program for the upcoming season. Coach Keener will be flanked by his assistant coach Bobby Beltner, along...
dailyadvent.com

Ham radio enthusiasts connect in West Virginia

Buy Now Danny Booth, call sign WB8YNR, operates a box created by Mike Lewis, call sign KB8NPY, during the Amateur Radio Field Day demonstration, conducted by the Tri-State Amateur Radio Association, on June 26 at the Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington. FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Thirteen-year-old Michael Brickey has vivid memories of descending...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Where to enjoy sunflower season in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sunflower season is generally regarded as late July through fall. If you love these tall, yellow flowers, there are plenty of places on and off the beaten path that you can check out in West Virginia. In addition to agrotourism locations, sunflowers also grow wild in the Mountain State. North Central […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Web Site Ranks Top 10 Festivals in West Virginia and Two in Region, Including Best in Harrison County

West Virginians are always finding ways to celebrate life, whether it's by commemorating the unique ethnic origins represented in the state,. being thankful for a plentiful harvest, enjoying creative expression through music and the arts, or just promoting this amazing state. It's hard to narrow down the 10 best festivals in West Virginia, but the ones listed below have been ranked high by previous visitors. Wherever you choose to go and whatever you're celebrating, you won't be disappointed.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Gas drops below $4 in some West Virginia counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With gas trending downward across the United States, the $4 barrier has finally been broken in some places in West Virginia. West Virginia’s three northernmost counties, Hancock, Brooke and Ohio counties have average gas prices under $4 as of Tuesday, July 26, according to AAA. West Virginia’s state average, however, is still about 50 cents higher than those northern panhandle counties at $4.45. And West Virginia’s state average is still more than 10 cents higher than the national average with states like Texas, Mississippi, Georgia and South Carolina averaging under $3.90.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Ruby Memorial named best hospital in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital has once again been named the number one hospital in West Virginia, according to the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospital rankings. A total of nine WVU Medicine hospitals were also recognized as High Performing. “We are thrilled to have J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital recognized as the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Baby sharks hit the water at West Virginia hospital

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Marshall County, West Virginia is celebrating Shark Week with a pool full of cuties. Staff at the hospital is outfitting newborns as “baby sharks” this week. Their cribs are adorned with signs and shark toy animals. Enjoy the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling native steps down as West Virginia Corrections Commissioner

Charleston, WV— Current Commissioner of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Betsy Jividen, will step down from her position, effective August 5th, 2022. Today, the Governor announced Jividen’s resignation, thanking her for her dedication to West Virginia’s correctional system, especially during the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Justice also praised Commissioner Jividen’s dedication to the rehabilitation of inmates struggling with addiction issues and other significant obstacles to recovery.
WHEELING, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Bonnie's Bus Schedules Pair of Upcoming Stops in Harrison County

Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Mercer, Summers, Greenbrier, Wetzel, Harrison, and Preston counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:. Prudich Medical Center in Montcalm...
PRESTON, CT
WBOY 12 News

Inclusive playground coming to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Friends of Bridgeport Recreation has announced plans for an inclusive playground to be built near the Bridge Sports Complex’s City Net Center. The announcement of the playground’s official name was made at Medbrook’s annual golf outing on Monday. The playground will be known as the “Medbrook Children’s Charity Inclusive Playground.” The play place will have “no limits” and be available to children and families of all abilities, according to the announcement.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Time Travel: Virginia Avenue Business in 1950 and a Visit to Marion County by Buffalo Bill in Early 1900s

This is the old Master Glass Company, or Master Marble Plant, shown back in 1950 that was located just off Virgnia Avenue. The plant began as an oil chimney lamp plant in 1904. By 1932, it closed as too many homes had electricity. The site remained closed until Master Glass had to moved at the start of World War II from what is the former Carbon site in Anmoore. It operated until the last 1960s and today the site is a parking lot for the Benedum Civic Center complex.
MARION COUNTY, WV
kidsburgh.org

10 best August events in Pittsburgh for fun-loving kids

Photo courtesy of Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival. August events in Pittsburgh will keep summer’s excitement going and squeeze in the most family fun before the school year resumes. Water sports, jousting and the messiest festival in town are on the calendar. Pittsburgh families will not want to miss these engaging opportunities for kids throughout the Pittsburgh region.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro News

Bison: The new healthy red meat raised nearby

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — The industry of bison farming is growing in West Virginia. There are about a half-dozen operations in the Mountain State and one of those is owned by Liz and Jimmie Riffle in Terra Alta-Riffle Farms. Liz and Jimmie started the operation in 2017 and have...
TERRA ALTA, WV

