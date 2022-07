In a sea of baseballs cards, Jayson Tatum posters, and dollar bills from foreign lands, Andy Papertsian stands as a reminder of the Bromfield Street long gone. He bought Bay State Coin Co. in 1983 among a strip of niche hobby businesses downtown, the place to go to buy fountain pens, mend watches, or acquire rare currency. Today, customers meander into his crowded corner shop to examine $7 military medals and touch fading Boston Pride pins, 50 cents apiece. Business is steady, but not robust, and a handful of people come in just to reminisce about childhood visits, the Globe’s Diti Kohli reports.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO