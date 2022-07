(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is doing what they can to issue bonds and hold those accused of non-violent crimes, that have become repeat offenders. In 2019, the Missouri Supreme Court made a ruling allowing people accused of non-violent crimes to not be held in jail prior to their court dates. In many cases, these subjects would continue their crime sprees of continuously breaking into homes and vehicles, and stealing vehicles. Detective Lieutenant Matt Moore with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says everyone is working hard to make sure these repeat offenders stay locked up.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO