ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee during Arizona rally

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Jared Gans
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NFyY6_0gqQDKp800

( The Hill ) – Former President Trump attacked the work of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at a rally supporting several candidates in Arizona on Friday.

Trump held a rally in Prescott Valley to support his endorsed candidate for governor, Kari Lake, and his endorsed candidate for Senate, Blake Masters. During his speech, he said he was watching the committee’s most recent hearing on Thursday, which focused on Trump’s actions as the riot took place at the Capitol building, and called it a “hoax.”

Trump also denied testimony that Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, gave to the committee last month.

Atlanta-area DA represents significant legal threat to Trump, legal experts say

Hutchinson said Tony Ornato, Trump’s deputy chief of staff at the time, told her about an incident in the presidential vehicle on Jan. 6 in which Trump became heated when he was told he could not go to the Capitol following his speech at the Ellipse that day. She said Ornato told her that Trump attempted to grab the steering wheel of the vehicle and lunged at a Secret Service agent.

Hutchinson testified that Robert Engel, the agent that Trump allegedly lunged at, was present when Ornato told her of the incident and Engel did not dispute any details.

Trump denied Hutchinson’s account, saying he would not have done that and could not physically have. He praised the Secret Service for denying the account .

Ornato and Engel have said they would be willing to testify to dispute Hutchinson’s testimony on the incident.

But the House Jan. 6 committee showed additional witnesses at its hearing on Thursday that seem to support Hutchinson’s testimony.

Video testimony of a retired Washington, D.C., police officer who was part of the presidential motorcade on Jan. 6 showed him saying that he was told Trump was “adamant” about going to the Capitol and engaged in a “heated discussion” about it. An unidentified former White House employee said Trump was “irate” at not being able to go to the Capitol.

Trump criticized members of the committee, specifically Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), as well.

He said what the “corrupt establishment” is doing to him is about preserving their power. He claimed his opponents will damage him in any way they can.

‘I think the law is with us’: Bannon plans appeal of conviction

Trump also attacked Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R), who testified at a Jan. 6 committee hearing last month. Bowers testified that Trump and his former attorney Rudy Giuliani pressured him to overturn President Biden’s victory in Arizona, but Bowers refused and rejected Trump’s false claims of voter fraud.

Bowers is currently running for a seat in the Arizona state Senate, and Trump has endorsed his opponent, state Sen. David Farnsworth (R).

Trump said Bowers is a “RINO coward” — “RINO” meaning “Republican in name only.” He said Bowers “disgraced” the state of Arizona and “did nothing” on election integrity.

Trump said if he renounced his views, agreed to stay silent and said he would not run for any future political office, “the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop.” But he said he cannot do that.

Trump’s speech comes over the same weekend that former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Arizona to campaign for his endorsed candidate in the governor’s race, Karrin Taylor Robson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Suspect ran off with $1,500 after armed robbery Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding the person they say is responsible for the armed robbery of a Hollygrove business Sunday. According to offices, the alleged suspect walked into a business in the 9100 block of Airline...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
WGNO

Tangipahoa Parish woman killed in crash on LA 440 Monday morning

KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO) — A Tangipahoa Parish woman is dead after Louisiana State Police say she was involved in a two-vehicle crash late Monday morning. LSP says just after 10:30, Troopers responded to LA Highway 440 at the road’s intersection with LA Highway 1061 in Kentwood for a crash involving a Ford F-150 and a Jeep Wrangler. LSP says the driver of the Jeep, 35-year-old Shaquanti Moore was killed in the collision.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate#Trump White House
WGNO

MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Madelynn Rose Cureington who was last seen walking near Highway 15 and Pleasant Hill Road. She was wearing a white and blue hoodie, black shorts, and black and orange shoes. Cureington is described as...
UNION PARISH, LA
WGNO

WGNO legal analyst outlines possibilities if jury finds Williams guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon in the tax fraud trial of Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams after the defense neglected to call any witnesses to the stand. WGNO Legal Analyst Cliff Cardone said that was a wise tactic. “They don’t want to expose him to cross examination that could be fatal […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WGNO

Man shot on Allen Street in Gentilly Monday, condition not known

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– A shooting in Gentilly left a man wounded Monday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident reportedly happened just 2 p.m. The NOPD says they responded to the scene in the 4500 block of Allen Street. When they arrived a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but his condition is not known.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy