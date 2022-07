HavenHouse St. Louis hosted its HopeFest gala in mid-June at the Sheraton Westport Plaza Hotel St. Louis. During the event, guests heard from families who have benefited from the nonprofit’s service and who spoke on HavenHouse’s impact in the community. Guests also enjoyed dinner and an auction, with gala proceeds supporting the nonprofit’s efforts to give people “a healthy life, the best medical treatment possible and an affordable place to stay even when treatment takes them far from home,” according to a statement on its website.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO