‘A Slap In The Face’: Former Minneapolis Officer Gets 2.5 Years In George Floyd Case

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Lane, one of the former Minneapolis police officers found guilty of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, was on Thursday sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison, CNN reported. Three other former Minneapolis police officers were also similarly convicted of federal civil rights violations for the May 2020 death of...

Guest
4d ago

A total of three days on the job. He tried to get Chauvin to turn him over. Look what happened in Texas- people obeying orders. Twice he asked him to be turned over. I don’t think he should have been charged.

Steve Endsley
3d ago

anything to glorify a criminal. Talk about getting the shaft. Time for a career change. Printing fake $20s and getting the rocks together. 🤣

Cookie Hegman
4d ago

George Floyd was no saint! He didn’t deserve what he got but this guys 2nd day on the job really!

KARE 11

Husband and wife killed after 'pretty violent explosion' at Hopkins home

HOPKINS, Minn. — Authorities say an elderly couple died in a house explosion in a Hopkins neighborhood Wednesday morning. According to Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken, Hopkins fire crews and police officers were called to the area of 2nd Street North and 21st Avenue North around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday after a report of the explosion and fire.
HOPKINS, MN

