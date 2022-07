Despite returning the reigning Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback, the buzz around this year’s Alabama team comes on the other side of the football. Edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner will once again team up to form what should be the nation’s top pass-rushing duo. The Crimson Tide also returns its leading tackler in Henry To’oTo’o at Mike linebacker as well as three senior starters — D.J. Dale, Byron Young and Justin Eboigbe — on the defensive line. That’s a front seven that should rival any Nick Saban has put together during his time at Alabama.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO