Athens County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Athens, Morgan, Perry, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-23 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Kanawha, Mason, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Kanawha; Mason; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Meigs, Mason, north central Kanawha, northern Putnam and Jackson Counties through 145 PM EDT At 113 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Buffalo, or 12 miles southwest of Ripley, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ripley, Winfield, Racine, Ravenswood, Sissonville, New Haven, Eleanor, Buffalo, Sandyville, Kenna, Syracuse, Hartford City, Bancroft, Leon, Portland, Statts Mills, Given, Kentuck, Liberty and Cottageville. This includes Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 112 and 156. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Meigs by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 11:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Meigs A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Meigs, Mason, north central Kanawha, northern Putnam and Jackson Counties through 145 PM EDT At 113 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Buffalo, or 12 miles southwest of Ripley, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ripley, Winfield, Racine, Ravenswood, Sissonville, New Haven, Eleanor, Buffalo, Sandyville, Kenna, Syracuse, Hartford City, Bancroft, Leon, Portland, Statts Mills, Given, Kentuck, Liberty and Cottageville. This includes Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 112 and 156. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Jackson, Roane, Wirt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Jackson; Roane; Wirt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Calhoun, southern Wirt, Roane and east central Jackson Counties through 215 PM EDT At 139 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Spencer, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spencer, Arnoldsburg, Amma, Reedy, Cherry, Peewee, Harmony, Tariff, Mount Zion, Walton, Palestine, Left Hand, Lucille, Looneyville, Creston, Brohard, Annamoriah, Gandeeville and Munday. This includes Interstate 79 between mile markers 24 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV

