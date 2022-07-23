Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Athens, Morgan, Perry, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Jackson; Roane; Wirt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Calhoun, southern Wirt, Roane and east central Jackson Counties through 215 PM EDT At 139 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Spencer, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Spencer, Arnoldsburg, Amma, Reedy, Cherry, Peewee, Harmony, Tariff, Mount Zion, Walton, Palestine, Left Hand, Lucille, Looneyville, Creston, Brohard, Annamoriah, Gandeeville and Munday. This includes Interstate 79 between mile markers 24 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

CALHOUN COUNTY, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO