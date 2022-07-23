Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Pleasants, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Kanawha; Mason; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Meigs, Mason, north central Kanawha, northern Putnam and Jackson Counties through 145 PM EDT At 113 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Buffalo, or 12 miles southwest of Ripley, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ripley, Winfield, Racine, Ravenswood, Sissonville, New Haven, Eleanor, Buffalo, Sandyville, Kenna, Syracuse, Hartford City, Bancroft, Leon, Portland, Statts Mills, Given, Kentuck, Liberty and Cottageville. This includes Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 112 and 156. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

JACKSON COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO