Jones, who spent last season with the Titans, will find himself a new home in Tampa Bay. He has been battling injuries over the past few seasons, but he will look to finally be healthy and back to his true self for what could be the last season of his historic career. For fantasy purposes, he can find value if he stays healthy and rises on the depth chart, but that's far from a sure thing.

TAMPA, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO