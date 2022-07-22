ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Are COVID symptoms changing? And other questions answered about new variants

By Jonah Kaplan
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- Hennepin County is back in the medium community transmission level according to the Centers for Disease Control's transmission map. The novel coronavirus of 2019 is not yet old news, but it is evolving as patients and physicians endure the latest surge in this summer of 2022. The biggest challenge...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
MinnPost

3M to split into two companies

Via WCCO: One of Minnesota’s largest employers announced Tuesday it will split into two multibillion dollar businesses. 3M said it will “spin off” its health care business, which the company said totaled $8.6 billion in sales in 2021. 3M to establish $1 billion trust for legal claims...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Pool contractor accused of taking thousands from Minnesota families has a history of not paying vendors, subcontractors

MINNEAPOLIS --- The swimming pool contractor accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars from families without finishing the work owes more people money. WCCO uncovered Charles, or Charlie, Workman has a history of non-payment to subcontractors and vendors. Since we started our investigation into Workman and MN Crete Pools, we discovered a troubling history with another company in his name: MPLS Concrete Restoration.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Who Are The Largest Employers Here in Minnesota?

When it comes to employers in the state of Minnesota, the organization that tops the list is one that is pretty familiar to those of us in southeast Minnesota. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal conducts a survey each spring that seeks to find out just how many Minnesotans are employed by the various companies, organizations and businesses here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Antisemitic flyers found in metro neighborhoods

MINNEAPOLIS — Flyers spreading antisemitic stereotypes were reportedly found in multiple metro communities Monday morning, including neighborhoods in Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis. The message on the flyers plays into the trope that Jewish people control mass media, and includes multiple names and photos of Jewish CEOs and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Restaurants get political with Matt Birk burger issue

The Matt Birk Burger: a topic of high political tension in Minnesota. After two St. Paul restaurants recently took the former Minnesota Vikings player and lieutenant governor candidate's burger off their menus due to his comments on abortion and women in careers, a West St. Paul restaurant is adding the item to their menus next month.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Noose found at Edina Community Center

EDINA, Minn. -- A staff member at the Edina Community Center found a noose hanging from the roof of one of the courtyards early Tuesday morning, according to the district superintendent."A noose is a heinous symbol long known for its intimidation, harm, and violence against Black/African Americans and more recently toward other non-dominant groups," said Edina Public Schools Superintendant Dr. Stacie Stanley in a letter to families. "We stand against racism and condemn hate. These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change."The noose has since been removed, Stanley said, and the incident was reported to the Edina Police Department.Stanley encouraged families to attend the city's One Town, One Family community conversation session on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
EDINA, MN
#Covid#Heart Attacks#Symptom#General Health#Healthparters#Healthpartners#Methodist Hospital#Icu
redlakenationnews.com

MSP Airport employees fearful about taking LRT between terminals

As the end of July approaches, longtime flight attendant Shannon Thein is filled with dread. When air traffic was decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Thein and other employees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport could park at Terminal 1 where there was plenty of room following the outbreak. Now, as Americans...
KARE 11

Minnesota primary election two weeks away

MINNEAPOLIS — Once again, Minnesota voters are being asked to go to the polls in the summertime to decide who will be on the ballot in November. Early voting is already underway heading into the Aug. 9 party primaries. Several hotly contested races are attracting some buzz, as challengers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Want to Live in a Ritzy Area in Minnesota? Here are the 4 Most Expensive Cities.

I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox9.com

Farmers in the Minnesota River Valley struggle with drought

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This summer, drought conditions on Minnesota farms aren't as widespread as they were last year, but in some pockets of the state, farmers are still feeling pinched by Mother Nature. The driest conditions are centered around the metro, in a thin stripe of moderate to severe...
CBS Minnesota

Medical examiner rules toddler's suspicious death a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 2-year-old's death that authorities were investigating as "suspicious" has now been ruled a homicide. A report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released Sunday identified the child as Ona'Je Jackson-Jones. The report said he died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries." Minneapolis police responded to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Minnesota’s largest police association endorses Jesse Johnson

On Tuesday, July 26, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and its board of directors announced their endorsement of Jesse Johnson for State House District 20A. Jesse Johnson is a decorated veteran of the United States Army running to represent his hometown of Cannon Falls and surrounding communities. MPPOA...
CANNON FALLS, MN
MIX 108

Minnesotans React To Alanis Morissette Being In Minnesota

Seven-time Grammy award winner Alanis Morissette had a concert at the Xcel Energy Center last night (7/24/22) and check out how Minnesotans reacted. Alanis was celebrating 25 years of 'JAGGED LITTLE PILL' and made a stop in St. Paul, Minnesota. I'm not going to lie, I've been listening to Alanis for as long as I can remember. That's right, I was rocking out to songs like 'Hand In My Pocket', 'Ironic' and 'You Oughta Know' as a little ginger nugget.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Another Twin Cities metro restaurant will close this weekend

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Grumpy's Bar & Grill announced Sunday that their Roseville location would close July 30. The restaurant said in a Facebook post over the weekend that their mortgage is forcing them to close. "What got us was when the folks holding your mortgage say “Sell or we call the note," the post said.
ROSEVILLE, MN

