Texarkana, AR

Texarkana police investigate Saturday morning shooting

ktoy1047.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment in the 1600 block of Allen Lane this morning about 2:15. Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Allen Lane and...

www.ktoy1047.com

ktoy1047.com

Hope police respond to shooting on Monday morning

Upon arrival officers were notified that the occupants of the home were awakened by gunfire from outside of the residence and that a person inside the residence had been shot. Officers entered the residence and located Marcela Lopez, 40, of Hope, with a gunshot wound to her upper torso lying unresponsive on the floor. Officers rendered medical assistance until Pafford EMS and Hope Fire Department arrived on scene. Mrs. Lopez was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.
HOPE, AR
KTBS

Hope woman dies when shots fired into home

HOPE, Ark. -- Hope police officers are investigating the death of a woman who apparently was killed Monday when someone fired shots into her house. Officers went to the 2000 block of West Avenue E around 4 a.m. in response to a shots fired call and found Marcela Lopez, 40, of Hope, unresponsive on the floor with a gunshot wound to her upper body.
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Arrest made and warrants issued from multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts

Along with these types of crimes, numerous valuables have been stolen from inside the vehicles, along with firearms. The Criminal Investigation Division has been working hard to solve these crimes. With the help of the Patrol Division, officers have made one juvenile arrest who was charged with numerous counts of Breaking or Entering into a vehicle, Vehicle Theft, and Theft of Firearms. The juvenile was taken and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. They have also made one adult arrest, Brandon Wagstaff, an eighteen-year-old male from New Boston, Texas, who was charged with two counts of Breaking or Entering into a Vehicle. Mr. Wagstaff was booked into the Miller County Jail.
TEXARKANA, AR
Texarkana, AR
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Texarkana, AR
swark.today

Early morning shooting on West Avenue E in Hope claims life of resident

On July 25, 2022 at approximately 4am, officers of the Hope Police Department. received a call in reference to shots fired into a dwelling located in the 2000 block of. West Avenue E, in Hope, Arkansas. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the occupants of the home were awakened by.
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Man arrested in Texarkana after stealing vehicle in Atlanta, Texas, with multiple children inside

Police say the chase began in Atlanta, Texas, and finally ended in Texarkana, totaling nearly 75 miles. The suspect stole the vehicle, which contained multiple children, in Atlanta before fleeing from Atlanta police, as well as Bowie and Cass County deputies. Spike strips were deployed by police, which the suspect managed to dodge until blowing a tire in Texarkana. Police arrested him on Highway 59 and multiple charges are pending.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

DeQueen man arrested after wife's body found in woods

Police had been seeking Brian Mussett since the body of his wife, Melissa, was found in the woods in Broken Bow on Thursday. Broken Bow police confirmed that Mussett was arrested Monday morning in McCurtain County on a probation violation. Mussett remains in McCurtain County jail and no bond has been set.
TEXARKANA, AR
Allen Lane
txktoday.com

Wrecked Gravestones Lead To Felony Charge

NASH, Texas–A Texarkana, Arkansas, man was arrested last week in Nash for allegedly damaging tombstones while driving recklessly through a cemetery. Jonathan Paul Harris, 40, is accused of damaging grave markers as he drove through the Chapelwood Funeral Home grounds in the 1000 block of Kings Highway in Nash in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado on July 21, according to a probable cause affidavit.
NASH, TX
KTAL

Texarkana police investigate overnight shooting, 3 injured

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police are investigating an overnight shooting that they believe was an attempted robbery at an apartment complex. Officers on the scene found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Wadley Hospital by ambulance for treatment. Witnesses told police that...
TEXARKANA, TX
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Wadley Hospital#St Michael Hospital
KSLA

3 men injured in gunfight at Sunset Apartments

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Three men reportedly were injured in a gunfight; a possible drug robbery that went horribly wrong. On July 23, the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) received a dispatch at 2:15 a.m. reporting a shooting at the Sunset Apartments complex in the 1600 block of Allen Lane. When TTPD officers arrived on the scene, they found a man, 30 years old, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The officers provided first aid before the man was transported to a local hospital.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Sheriff’s office searching for missing Cass Co. man

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing elderly man. Sheriff’s office officials say they’re trying to find Michael Bruce Sr., who was last seen July 19 in McLeod. Anyone with information on Bruce’s whereabouts should call Caleb Wall...
CASS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Public Works to shut down traffic on Jefferson Avenue

The repairs will begin at 7:00 am this morning and will continue through the rest of the week. The Public Works Crew will accommodate those who live on Jefferson Avenue in this section of the road. If this area is in your daily travels, it would be a good idea to find a different route for the remainder of the week.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Man formally charged with murder, evidence tampering in infant's death

Jeffrey McPherson, 39, is accused of causing the death of Carter Hamilton on May 25 when, according to a probably cause affidavit, McPherson took Hamilton to Wadley Regional Medical Center. McPherson claimed he had found the boy unresponsive. after performing "bicycle exercises" to relieve the infant's gassy stomach before putting...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
easttexasradio.com

East Man Charged In Shooting That Led To Crash

Texarkana Police have arrested a man accused of a shooting that caused a crash and left the victim in critical condition. They charged 38-year-old Jasmine Briscoe with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Investigators believe the shooting resulted from an argument between Briscoe and the 36-year-old victim. There may be another suspect at large.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Wake Village police respond to shooting on MacArthur Ave.

Upon their arrival, officers found a 28-year-old male on the front porch of a residence bleeding from a chest wound. Officers began providing first aid as other officers on scene located the suspected shooter and took him into custody. The injured party was transported from the scene by LifeNet EMS to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.
WAKE VILLAGE, TX

Community Policy