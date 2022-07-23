Texarkana police investigate Saturday morning shooting

Along with these types of crimes, numerous valuables have been stolen from inside the vehicles, along with firearms. The Criminal Investigation Division has been working hard to solve these crimes. With the help of the Patrol Division, officers have made one juvenile arrest who was charged with numerous counts of Breaking or Entering into a vehicle, Vehicle Theft, and Theft of Firearms. The juvenile was taken and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. They have also made one adult arrest, Brandon Wagstaff, an eighteen-year-old male from New Boston, Texas, who was charged with two counts of Breaking or Entering into a Vehicle. Mr. Wagstaff was booked into the Miller County Jail.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 6 HOURS AGO