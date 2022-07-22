ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Suspect in Centralia Drive-By Arrested, Charged for Thurston County Crimes

By Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com
 4 days ago
FILE — Daniel Recinos makes an appearance in Lewis County Superior Court in 2020.

Law enforcement officials have arrested the man accused of stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint in Olympia, driving to Centralia and firing at least three shots — including one that struck a porch window — in the 200 block of North Washington Avenue last month.

Daniel Recinos, of Olympia, was arrested July 19 and charged with first-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle in Thurston County Superior Court the following day for the part of the case that occurred in Thurston County.

Recinos was in custody at the Thurston County Jail on a no bail hold for an unrelated burglary charge as of Friday afternoon, according to the Thurston County Jail roster. A Thurston County judge set Recinos’ bail at $20,000 for the robbery charge and $10,000 for the theft charge.

The Centralia Police Department referred assault and drive-by shooting charges to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office last month, but the prosecutor’s office decided last week not to file those charges and instead refer the case to Thurston County.

The Thurston County prosecutor is reviewing the Lewis County charges to potentially add those to Recinos’

