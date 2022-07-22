ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Three Candidates to Appear on Primary Ballots for PUD District 3 Commissioner Seat

By Isabel Vander Stoep / isabel@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38GcEQ_0gqPWM3K00
From left, incumbent Tim Cournyer and challengers Mike Hadaller and Kevin Emerson.

On Aug. 2, Lewis County voters in district 3 of the Public Utility District (PUD) coverage area will cast their primary ballots for a new representative on the utility’s board of commissioners.

District 3 covers most of East and South Lewis County. With three candidates vying for the seat, the top two vote-getters will move on to the November election, when residents in the rest of the PUD’s coverage area — countywide besides Centralia, which is covered by Centralia City Light — will see the race on their ballots.

PUD commissioners make $30,804 per year from the position, which is a six-year term. The PUD commissioner seat is nonpartisan.

Tim Cournyer, 66, of Mossyrock, is the incumbent in the race for district 3’s PUD commissioner. Coming to the end of his first term in the job, he said the main reason he’s running again is because he loves it.

Before his role with the PUD, Cournyer held public office on the Morton School Board.

Asked what was the role of a PUD commissioner, Cournyer said it was to create long term strategies for the utility, hire and fire the manager, set budgets and vote on implementation of dollars. He emphasized the job was not to head the PUD operations, as that’s the role of the manager.

Cournyer helped create a 10-year strategic plan for the first time in the utility’s history, which it will continue to use to distribute costs across the decade, thereby keeping rate hikes lower.

“We’re trying to keep rates as low as we possibly can,” he said, adding later, “That's my whole role as a commissioner, (provide) safe, reliable power at the lowest possible cost to our customers.”

For what the PUD was doing well, Cournyer said he felt staff provided excellent service, kept up with technological changes and that the utility was increasing access to broadband internet in rural Lewis County.

“Crews get up in the middle of night and work in storms and blizzards and they do that because they care,” Cournyer said.

On the other hand, he said he didn’t think the commission was doing a good job representing the PUD’s story. With increased transparency, he said more people would likely be as proud of the PUD as he is.

“I don’t think people realize that we have to buy power that we can turn around and sell, and over 60% of our total budget just goes to purchasing that power from Bonneville. I think there’s a lot about the PUD people don’t understand and we just need to be more transparent in telling our story to the public,” he said.

Cournyer also mentioned, without specifying their creator, political ads currently circulating that claim the PUD has doubled rates over the last five years.

“That’s not true at all,” he said.

Mike Hadaller, 58, of Ethel, has emphasized fiscal conservatism as the main point in his campaign, with the goal of decreasing rates while increasing services including broadband internet. As a member of a five, going on six-generation Lewis County family, he said his main concern was providing an affordable way of life for the generations of the area yet to come.

Hadaller has never held public office before.

“I’m not a politician, I’m a businessman. I know how to run a company, I’ve been successful at it,” he said.

Hadaller has been a logger since reaching adulthood and started his own business 15 years ago.

He currently serves as the president of the Mossyrock Organization of Safety and Support (MOSS), a volunteer group that provides an extra hand to law enforcement and emergency responders. He said a great deal of their work has been establishing safeguards for the community in the event of the 9.0 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake.

Asked the role of a PUD commissioner, Hadaller said currently they create budgets and long-term plans. However, he thought the commissioners needed more “checks and balances” to their process and that they should have to present their budget to the county commissioners for approval. He added that “no one man should be able to run a dictatorship over the whole PUD.”

For what he felt the PUD currently did well, Hadaller said the service was reliable and that lower-level staff were hardworking and dedicated. He also said that in district 3 specifically, staff have recently done a lot to improve the management of trees and limbs that are typically the culprit of power outages.

For what the utility should change, he said more work should be done to “find new avenues of cheaper electricity for us.”

“I feel that the PUD is overspending. I feel that they waste a lot of money. I feel they have higher management that is overpaid. They’ve added too many assistants. The PUD has grown in the last two years faster than the economy has,” he said.

As a lifelong resident, Hadaller said, he felt he can provide a great service to the community.

Kevin Emerson, 46, of Salkum, is running for the seat with a campaign focused on lowering rates. After the death of Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper in the fall of 2021, Emerson was the Republican party precinct committee officers’ top vote-getting nominee forwarded to the county commissioners, who selected former commissioner Lee Grose to serve the remainder of the seat.

Emerson has held public office on the boards of Lewis County’s Water and Sewer District No. 2 and Fire Protection District No. 1, both in Onalaska. He said in both those roles, he made decisions that brought those agencies “from their lowest point to their highest point in just three years. … That’s the kind of success that I want to bring to the PUD as well.”

Asked what was the role of a PUD Commissioner, Emerson said they served as representatives of their community, creating direction and goals for the utility “as well as they can to align with the desires of the people.”

Asked what the PUD was doing well, he said it provides great, reliable service. He said staff are professional and effective “all the way around,” from the power and fixes they provide to the way they interact with residents, plus the utility was increasing access to broadband internet in rural Lewis County.

However, if elected, Emerson said he has three major things he would want to address. Firstly, he called recent rate increases “dramatic” and said that’s an issue he wants to tackle. He said it’s not as simple as some may think, but it’s possible.

“I would like to say that I'm the only candidate with a proven record of actually lowering utility rates,” Emerson said.

Secondly, he said the PUD should have a donation system set in place specifically to help senior citizens. Currently, the utility has a low-income assistance program that Emerson said was on a first-come, first-served basis. Lastly, Emerson said he thought the PUD should pursue more of its own power generation.

“Just a long-term goal. I see a real problem with the current business model of the PUD … relying on federal agencies to control our power,” he said. “We would need to pursue local power generation sources.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

City of Centralia Accepting Applications for Lodging Tax Grants; Projects That Increase Overnight Stays Are Preferred

The City of Centralia Lodging Tax Advisory Committee is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit or government agencies for 2023 funding of projects that enhance tourism in Centralia. The funding for these grants is the city's share of taxes collected on overnight stays at hotels and motels within the city.
CENTRALIA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

County Opens Cooling Centers as High Temperatures Arrive

After a cooler and wetter than normal spring and early summer, high temperatures are expected to hit Southwest Washington with a vengeance this week. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Lewis and Thurston counties will reach the mid- to high-90s on Tuesday and remain in the 90s into the weekend. Some forecasters are even predicting triple-digit temperatures for the area on Tuesday.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
Lewis County, WA
Elections
Centralia, WA
Elections
City
Onalaska, WA
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
Lewis County, WA
Government
Centralia, WA
Government
City
Centralia, WA
Chronicle

Inslee Announces Plan to Get More Cops 'on the Street A-S-A-P'

(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday afternoon expressed his support for expanding the state Criminal Justice Training Center to regional campuses to speed up training, reduce vacancies in law enforcement, and recruit more candidates to be police officers. Inslee’s announcement comes a day after a...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Republican Primary#School Board Election#Election Local#Pud#Mossyrock#The Morton School Board
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Shame on you Jaime Herrera Beutler

It has always amazed me at how honesty and integrity goes out the window around election time. Case in point is the television and printed ads by Jaime Herrera Beutler suggesting her opponent Joe Kent wants to take retirees’ Social Security away. This is an outright lie. The purpose...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Chronicle

No Injuries Reported After Boistfort Area Blaze

No one was injured in a structure fire in the 200 block of Lake Creek Drive reported at about 8:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Boistfort Firefighters Association. Lewis County Fire District 13 firefighters first responded and confirmed the fire was burning a partially demolished mobile home “with extension to the nearby shop/garage occurring,” according to a post by the association on Facebook.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Winlock School District Adopts Modified Calendar for Next Three School Years

Winlock students will keep the standard 11-week vacation this summer, but the Winlock School District will move to a new modified calendar once the 2022-2023 school year starts Aug. 30 in an attempt to reduce summer learning loss and provide more educational opportunities for students throughout the school year. The...
WINLOCK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bill collectors are calling, but she already paid

For Judith Camann, paying her medical bill became another pain, when a series of billing mixups and miscommunication ended up in a lawsuit. Camann was treated twice last year at St. Anne’s Hospital in Burien. She received a $765 bill from Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in Pennsylvania, asking her to send a check to an address for Franciscan Health System in California.
SEATTLE, WA
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: Naches Tavern early 1950s-

Over the past two weeks, this column detailed the early history of the Naches Tavern operated in Greenwater, located along State Route 410, east of Enumclaw and north of Crystal Mountain. Back when Captain Dick Craine operated the first Naches Tavern, Prohibition was in full swing meaning alcoholic beverages couldn’t legally be served. Craine’s Naches Tavern was primarily a lodge that included rooms, home-cooked meals, and a large lobby where the Captain displayed his Indian curio gallery. Historically, taverns were more like inns or resting places serving food and providing lodging, than the modern version developed at the end of Prohibition when taverns chiefly serve beer.
ENUMCLAW, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

5 rescued from Green River in Auburn

Multiple agencies worked to rescue five people from the Green River in Auburn on Sunday night, Puget Sound Fire and the King County Zone 3 public information officer tweeted. The rescue started just after 9 p.m. on the Kummer Bridge. The bridge was closed in both directions as crews worked to get the five people back to dry land.
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington gas prices fall for 40 days straight

Some good news: Gas prices have been falling for about 40 days in a row. Overall, gas in Washington state is down 43 cents from the record high set on June 16, putting the current average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas at $5.12. Drivers will notice disparities across...
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
178
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy