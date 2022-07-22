ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winlock, WA

WSU, DNR to Hold Forestry ‘Field Day’ in Winlock Registration Now Open

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42X3Rb_0gqPWGky00

Washington State University Extension Forestry’s “Family Forest Field Day” for Southwest Washington, sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources, will be held at the Heitzmann/Laulainen Tree Farm, at 1309 King Road in Winlock on Aug. 13.

Registration is now open for the event.

The event gives forest landowners — whether they own a few acres or a few hundred — an opportunity to meet consulting foresters, sign up for a site visit to their property and spend the day outside learning about managing private forestland.

The field day is also sponsored by a number of other organizations, including the Family Forest Foundation, Lewis County, Pacific County and the U.S. Forest Service.

The event will include four one-hour sessions with a break for lunch at noon. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. at the property. Participants should bring lunch.

Pre-registration is available through 5 p.m. on Aug. 10. The cost is $30 per person or $40 for a family of two or more. Register before 5 p.m. on Aug. 5 for a $10 discount at https://bit.ly/3BbbJoS.

Another Western Washington field day has been scheduled for Aug. 27 on Vashon Island. Learn more about the day at https://forestry.wsu.edu/nps/events/fd_vashon/. For more information on both events, go to forestry.wsu.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

County Opens Cooling Centers as High Temperatures Arrive

After a cooler and wetter than normal spring and early summer, high temperatures are expected to hit Southwest Washington with a vengeance this week. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Lewis and Thurston counties will reach the mid- to high-90s on Tuesday and remain in the 90s into the weekend. Some forecasters are even predicting triple-digit temperatures for the area on Tuesday.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

First Purple Heart State Sign Erected in Washington After Advocacy of Centralia Resident and Others

Centralia resident Mary Astrid was a consistent advocate for state legislation recognizing the state of Washington as a Purple Heart State. Her work, and that of many others, helped result in the successful passage of House Bill 1250 one year ago as of Monday. The legislation called for “Purple Heart State” signs to be placed throughout Washington.
CENTRALIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winlock, WA
County
Lewis County, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
Lewis County, WA
Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Day#Wsu#Dnr#The U S Forest Service#Forestry Wsu Edu
historylink.org

Castle Rock incorporates on June 20, 1890.

On June 20, 1890, Castle Rock's incorporation as a town of the fourth class takes effect when a certified copy of the county commissioners' order incorporating the town is filed with the Washington Secretary of State's office. The town, first settled in 1852, is located along the Cowlitz River in Cowlitz County about 10 miles north of Longview and Kelso. Residents overwhelmingly approved incorporation in a June 10, 1890, election, with only one vote opposed, and the county commissioners' order certifying the election results and ordering the incorporation was approved on June 18.
CASTLE ROCK, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
178
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy