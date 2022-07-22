WSU, DNR to Hold Forestry ‘Field Day’ in Winlock Registration Now Open

Washington State University Extension Forestry’s “Family Forest Field Day” for Southwest Washington, sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources, will be held at the Heitzmann/Laulainen Tree Farm, at 1309 King Road in Winlock on Aug. 13.

Registration is now open for the event.

The event gives forest landowners — whether they own a few acres or a few hundred — an opportunity to meet consulting foresters, sign up for a site visit to their property and spend the day outside learning about managing private forestland.

The field day is also sponsored by a number of other organizations, including the Family Forest Foundation, Lewis County, Pacific County and the U.S. Forest Service.

The event will include four one-hour sessions with a break for lunch at noon. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. at the property. Participants should bring lunch.

Pre-registration is available through 5 p.m. on Aug. 10. The cost is $30 per person or $40 for a family of two or more. Register before 5 p.m. on Aug. 5 for a $10 discount at https://bit.ly/3BbbJoS.

Another Western Washington field day has been scheduled for Aug. 27 on Vashon Island. Learn more about the day at https://forestry.wsu.edu/nps/events/fd_vashon/. For more information on both events, go to forestry.wsu.edu.