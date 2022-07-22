Dollar General Backs Out of Silver Creek Location Proposal

A Dollar General location located at 416 Reynolds Ave. in Centralia.

A few weeks ago, a spokesperson from Dollar General said the company was in the due diligence phase of evaluating a proposed location in the Silver Creek area at 170 Gershick Road.

It would mark the seventh location in Lewis County, with the chain already setting up shop in Morton, Napavine, Vader, Pe Ell and in both the north and south ends of Centralia.

The company previously stated it would likely have a final decision on the Silver Creek location in the fall of 2022.

But, just weeks after the Salkum Super Market owner spoke out with worries about the location, Dollar General announced it is backing out of the East Lewis County spot.

“At this time, we have decided to evaluate alternative locations in Lewis County. While Dollar General currently does not have any current projects in Salkum, we continue to evaluate opportunities to add new locations,” stated an email from the company’s media line.

Dollar General is currently finalizing construction on a new store at 1417 Harrison Ave., Centralia, which is on schedule to open in the coming weeks.