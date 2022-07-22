ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Dollar General Backs Out of Silver Creek Location Proposal

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LdOjO_0gqPWBLL00
A Dollar General location located at 416 Reynolds Ave. in Centralia.

A few weeks ago, a spokesperson from Dollar General said the company was in the due diligence phase of evaluating a proposed location in the Silver Creek area at 170 Gershick Road.

It would mark the seventh location in Lewis County, with the chain already setting up shop in Morton, Napavine, Vader, Pe Ell and in both the north and south ends of Centralia.

The company previously stated it would likely have a final decision on the Silver Creek location in the fall of 2022.

But, just weeks after the Salkum Super Market owner spoke out with worries about the location, Dollar General announced it is backing out of the East Lewis County spot.

“At this time, we have decided to evaluate alternative locations in Lewis County. While Dollar General currently does not have any current projects in Salkum, we continue to evaluate opportunities to add new locations,” stated an email from the company’s media line.

Dollar General is currently finalizing construction on a new store at 1417 Harrison Ave., Centralia, which is on schedule to open in the coming weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

County Opens Cooling Centers as High Temperatures Arrive

After a cooler and wetter than normal spring and early summer, high temperatures are expected to hit Southwest Washington with a vengeance this week. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Lewis and Thurston counties will reach the mid- to high-90s on Tuesday and remain in the 90s into the weekend. Some forecasters are even predicting triple-digit temperatures for the area on Tuesday.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Clark County contractor settles for $101,000 on water quality violations

A Clark County contractor has settled with the Washington State Department of Ecology for $101,000 after appealing nine water quality violations leveled upon their work on a development south of Ridgefield earlier this year. On July 20, Ecology announced the settlement with Rotschy, Inc., which is $30,000 less than the...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar General#Silver Creek
KXRO.com

In with the new, and in with the new, on Hoquiam City Council

With the recent announcement from Paul McMillan that he would need to step down from his Hoquiam City Council seat, it opened up two holes on the council. McMillan made the announcement in June that he would be moving within Hoquiam, but outside of Ward One that he had represented on the council. His last council meeting was on July 11.
HOQUIAM, WA
Chronicle

No Injuries Reported After Boistfort Area Blaze

No one was injured in a structure fire in the 200 block of Lake Creek Drive reported at about 8:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Boistfort Firefighters Association. Lewis County Fire District 13 firefighters first responded and confirmed the fire was burning a partially demolished mobile home “with extension to the nearby shop/garage occurring,” according to a post by the association on Facebook.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Clark County Fair returns to Ridgefield in full force

The Clark County Fair will return in full force to Ridgefield this August. Fair Manager and CEO of the Clark County Fair, John Morrison, is excited to see the return of the full-fledged event which will enter its 152nd year. For two years in a row, the fair was canceled,...
thereflector.com

Man arrested in Cowlitz County accused of stealing 26 catalytic converters

Law enforcement officials have referred theft and burglary charges against a Portland man accused of stealing 26 catalytic converters from a Toledo business last week, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, July 19. The suspect, who the sheriff’s office identified as 38-year-old Jesse Vaidabid Jr., is accused...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

WSDOT Crew Helps Pull Person From Puget Sound in Pierce County

A person was taken to a hospital Monday morning after a state bridge-inspection team helped pull her from the water near the Fox Island Bridge, authorities said. Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. that a youth went off the bridge, according to an agency post on Twitter. According to the tweet, the rescue was assisted by a Washington State Department of Transportation bridge inspection crew.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Mon., July 25, 2022

On 07/25/22 at 12:45 a.m. in the 13200 block of Horizon Pioneer Rd, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jennifer Renae Christmas, 40, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 07/25/22 at 5:18 p.m. on Martin Rd SE/Quinalt Rd SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Sione Talalima Palauni, 47, on suspicion of 1) violation of a no-contact order, 2) residential burglary and 3) possession of a stolen vehicle.
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

5 rescued from Green River in Auburn

Multiple agencies worked to rescue five people from the Green River in Auburn on Sunday night, Puget Sound Fire and the King County Zone 3 public information officer tweeted. The rescue started just after 9 p.m. on the Kummer Bridge. The bridge was closed in both directions as crews worked to get the five people back to dry land.
AUBURN, WA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the 90s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. This will pose a high risk of heat-related illnesses. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
KING COUNTY, WA
luxury-houses.net

This $3,850,000 Timber Frame Hybrid Home in Ridgefield Showcases the Best of Pacific NW Design & Living

The Home in Ridgefield has seamless flow from 2-story entry to formal dining, great room, gourmet kitchen, now available for sale. This home located at 18607 NW 41st Ave, Ridgefield, Washington; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 5,366 square feet of living spaces. Call Nathan Cano – Cano Real Estate LLC – (Phone: (360) 558-3249) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Ridgefield.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
MyNorthwest

Ready For Hot Weather Next Week?

The hottest weather of the year thus far is on tap next week. Temperatures up and down the I-5 corridor will likely soar into the 90’s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with the highest readings in the Cascade foothills and the South Sound toward Portland. Daily record high temperatures are...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
178
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy