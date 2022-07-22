ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winlock, WA

Winlock School District Adopts Modified Calendar for Next Three School Years

By Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ipJWW_0gqPWASc00
From left, 2022 Winlock High School graduates Taylor Ruiz, Neal Patching and Mekhi Morlin sing “The Rainbow Connection” during the graduation ceremony in early June.

Winlock students will keep the standard 11-week vacation this summer, but the Winlock School District will move to a new modified calendar once the 2022-2023 school year starts Aug. 30 in an attempt to reduce summer learning loss and provide more educational opportunities for students throughout the school year.

The modified calendar shortens summer break to eight weeks but adds three “intersession” week-long breaks during the school year: one in October, one in February and one in April.

“This reduction of time away from school (for summer break) reduces the summer learning loss for our students. This means that students are more prepared for learning when they return into school in the fall,” Superintendent Garry Cameron said in a video message to Winlock families on July 8.

During the intersession breaks, students can take part in optional learning activities with their teachers such as hands-on experiments, field trips, academic intervention and homework help.

Those intersession opportunities are partially funded through the district’s 21st Century After School program grant and partially with general fund dollars allocated from the state, according to the district.

“The district has made the decision to recommend the modified calendar because we believe it is best for our kids, as it will provide them more opportunities for learning and activities throughout the school year,” Cameron said.

The Winlock School Board voted Monday to adopt the modified calendar for the next three school years: 2022-2023, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.

“Three years allows the district to gather data to determine if the modified calendar works better for our students, and a three-year adoption gives families the opportunity to schedule events in advancement,” stated the district on its website.

The school board usually votes to adopt the calendar in May, but the school board voted twice to delay the calendar adoption date while district staff considered the modified calendar.

“I’d like to thank you for your patience as we worked through a really complex process with our staff to agree on a different calendar than has previously been adopted,” Cameron said in the July 8 video message to families.

More information on the modified calendar, as well as the academic calendars for the next three school years, is available online at https://www.winlockschools.org/page/modifiedcalendar.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRO.com

Local projects left out of latest WSDOT project funding; additional opportunities coming

Community projects to improve walking, bicycling, and rolling conditions have been awarded more than $20 million from the Washington State Department of Transportation this summer using additional funding from the Legislature. WSDOT’s Active Transportation Division awarded grants for 15 additional Safe Routes to School and Pedestrian/Bicyclist Program projects in early...
ABERDEEN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winlock, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
Winlock, WA
Education
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

County Opens Cooling Centers as High Temperatures Arrive

After a cooler and wetter than normal spring and early summer, high temperatures are expected to hit Southwest Washington with a vengeance this week. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Lewis and Thurston counties will reach the mid- to high-90s on Tuesday and remain in the 90s into the weekend. Some forecasters are even predicting triple-digit temperatures for the area on Tuesday.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

No Injuries Reported After Boistfort Area Blaze

No one was injured in a structure fire in the 200 block of Lake Creek Drive reported at about 8:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Boistfort Firefighters Association. Lewis County Fire District 13 firefighters first responded and confirmed the fire was burning a partially demolished mobile home “with extension to the nearby shop/garage occurring,” according to a post by the association on Facebook.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars#Next Three School Years#The Winlock School Board
Chronicle

WSDOT Crew Helps Pull Person From Puget Sound in Pierce County

A person was taken to a hospital Monday morning after a state bridge-inspection team helped pull her from the water near the Fox Island Bridge, authorities said. Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. that a youth went off the bridge, according to an agency post on Twitter. According to the tweet, the rescue was assisted by a Washington State Department of Transportation bridge inspection crew.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Shame on you Jaime Herrera Beutler

It has always amazed me at how honesty and integrity goes out the window around election time. Case in point is the television and printed ads by Jaime Herrera Beutler suggesting her opponent Joe Kent wants to take retirees’ Social Security away. This is an outright lie. The purpose...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
thereflector.com

Angels with Misplaced Wings, an animal sanctuary, expands to Amboy

Angels with Misplaced Wings, an animal sanctuary that started in Vancouver, has expanded its services to a location in Amboy. Co-founder Jeffrey Evans started the sanctuary because of his love of animals. “We are a home-based sanctuary for differently-abled, senior, medically challenged, and behaviorally challenged dogs,” Evans said. “That’s what...
AMBOY, WA
thereflector.com

Man arrested in Cowlitz County accused of stealing 26 catalytic converters

Law enforcement officials have referred theft and burglary charges against a Portland man accused of stealing 26 catalytic converters from a Toledo business last week, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, July 19. The suspect, who the sheriff’s office identified as 38-year-old Jesse Vaidabid Jr., is accused...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Washington gas prices fall for 40 days straight

Some good news: Gas prices have been falling for about 40 days in a row. Overall, gas in Washington state is down 43 cents from the record high set on June 16, putting the current average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas at $5.12. Drivers will notice disparities across...
SEATTLE, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
178
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy