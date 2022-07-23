ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayern Munich boss speaks out on transfer links with Tottenham's Harry Kane

By Alasdair Mackenzie
 4 days ago

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has left the door open for Harry Kane to head to Germany as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, but he admitted that striking a deal for the Tottenham captain would be ‘tough’.

Lewandowski departed the Bavarian club to join Barcelona last week after a goal-filled eight-year spell at the Allianz Arena.

The Pole’s departure has left a huge hole in the Bayern forward line, despite the arrival of winger Sadio Mane from Liverpool earlier this summer.

Nagelsmann was asked about a potential move for the England skipper during a press conference.

“Very expensive, that’s the problem,” he said.

“But a brilliant player, one of the best forwards, and perhaps one of two or three centre forwards who really can play as a centre forward.

“The last couple of years he did not play centre forward. Most of the time, he dropped a little bit at No.10. He is good as a No.10 as well.

"He is very strong, has a strong body and it’s possible that he would score a lot of goals in the Bundesliga, but it will be tough, I think, for Bayern Munich. We will see what will happen in the future.”

Kane has two years remaining on his deal in north London, and was involved in a long-running transfer saga with Manchester City last summer before eventually staying put.

#Bayern Munich#Liverpool#Barcelona#Tottenham
