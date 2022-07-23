Bayern Munich boss speaks out on transfer links with Tottenham's Harry Kane

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has left the door open for Harry Kane to head to Germany as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, but he admitted that striking a deal for the Tottenham captain would be ‘tough’.

Lewandowski departed the Bavarian club to join Barcelona last week after a goal-filled eight-year spell at the Allianz Arena.

The Pole’s departure has left a huge hole in the Bayern forward line, despite the arrival of winger Sadio Mane from Liverpool earlier this summer.

(Image credit: Getty)

Nagelsmann was asked about a potential move for the England skipper during a press conference.

“Very expensive, that’s the problem,” he said.

“But a brilliant player, one of the best forwards, and perhaps one of two or three centre forwards who really can play as a centre forward.

(Image credit: Getty)

“The last couple of years he did not play centre forward. Most of the time, he dropped a little bit at No.10. He is good as a No.10 as well.

"He is very strong, has a strong body and it’s possible that he would score a lot of goals in the Bundesliga, but it will be tough, I think, for Bayern Munich. We will see what will happen in the future.”

Kane has two years remaining on his deal in north London, and was involved in a long-running transfer saga with Manchester City last summer before eventually staying put.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.