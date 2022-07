The fantasy status of undefined quarterback Lamar Jackson is a hot topic this summer. Jackson went from fantasy superstar in 2019 to middle-of-the-pack QB last season. Part of that was due to injuries – because he missed five games, he finished 15th in fantasy points among quarterbacks. For the 12 games he did play, he averaged 21.1 points – good for QB7, but not what fantasy managers were expecting from the QB1 in 2019.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO