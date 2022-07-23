ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

West Seattle Grand Parade 2022, report #1: See the entire parade!

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article11:09 AM: Just under way from California/Lander, with Grand Marshal Dan Austin leading the way, the first West Seattle Grand Parade since 2019 has begun. The 70+ entries – floats, marching bands, drill teams, community groups, schools, businesses, more – will proceed down California SW to SW Edmunds, at the...

WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 13 notes

(Cooling scene off west-facing West Seattle, photographed by Gill Loring) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:. PLACES TO STAY COOL: Mentioning this again today – the city is circulating this list of where you can go to cool off if you need to. For West Seattle, the Senior Center (California/Oregon) is air-conditioned and is open until 4:30 pm today; the Delridge and High Point branches of the Seattle Public Library both are fully air-conditioned – both are open 1 pm-8 pm today. (UPDATE: The no- and partial-A/C local branches are shortening their hours – Southwest and West Seattle [Admiral] will both be open only noon-3 pm, per this SPL page)
UPDATE: New SDOT director announced – Greg Spotts from Los Angeles

11:51 AM: We’re on Beacon Hill, where Mayor Bruce Harrell has just announced his choice for the new director of SDOT: Greg Spotts, the Executive Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer at the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services. You can watch live on Seattle Channel. From the news release:
FOUND CAT: 32nd/Thistle – July 27, 2022 10:24 am

Found cat in West Seattle (32nd and Thistle). Seems old and well cared for, very friendly, and a little dehydrated. Was resting in the shade and was a little unsteady on its feet. Went straight for water when I gave it some. Tried to come in as soon as I opened the door. Right now we have it in the bathroom to give it a break from the heat with a bit of food and water but will be contacting the animal shelter soon to check for a chip.
Memorial this Saturday for Mark E. Morrison, 62

Family and friends will gather Saturday to remember Mark E. Morrison. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing:. The Morrison family announces the death of Mark E. Morrison, 62, who passed on July 14, 2022, in Portland, Oregon. Mark graduated from West Seattle High School in 1977 and was a...
VIDEO: Small aircraft crash-lands in water off Alki promenade

Since the tide is still coming in, you can’t see the plane from shore right now – this person went out for a look:. An SPD boat is in the area now. Thanks for the tip; we’ve confirmed that Than Brothers Pho is closing at 4822 California SW, after 16 years in West Seattle. No word on whether they’re seeking another West Seattle location in the future. We reported in 2020 that the building, where the restaurant was a tenant, had been put up for sale; King County Assessor records show it was sold back in April. The new owner is an LLC associated with the Redmond headquarters and owner of Origins Cannabis, which has a West Seattle store a few blocks away, on a site with a redevelopment project under review; Origins declined comment on whether they plan to move or expand into the California SW building. Meantime, Than Brothers is the fifth Junction restaurant to close in the past eight months, after Café Mia, Taqueria Guaymas, Kamei, Lee’s, and West 5.
From crafting to meditating, options for your West Seattle Monday

(New public-art installation at Westcrest Park, ‘ChromaCyclium’ by Ken Roepe) WADING POOLS: Three local city-run wading pools will open today, EC Hughes at 2805 SW Holden noon-7 pm; same hours for South Park at 8319 8th Ave. S. And Lincoln Park at 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, noon-7 too. (The Highland Park spraypark continues its daily schedule, 11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale.)
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Tuesday

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, July 26th. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth – and WSF says that probably won’t...
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: ‘Major milestone’ just reached in repairs

2:05 PM: The West Seattle Bridge is still on track to reopen in mid-September, and toward that, SDOT has just announced a “major milestone” in bridge repairs – the “post-tensioning” steel cables to strengthen the bridge have been tightened to 100 percent, and the bridge has reacted the way engineers’ calculations have predicted it should. We first learned this in a conversation just concluded with bridge project director Heather Marx, after requesting an interview for an update on the repair work. She says the milestone was reached over the weekend. It’s not the last significant part of the repair work – epoxy injection and carbon-fiber wrapping continues – but it’s a big one. The project remains on schedule for the bridge to reopen “the week of September 12th,” and Marx reiterates that when they have 30 days to go, they’ll announce a more specific date. More info – including other updates from our conversation – coming up.
UPDATE: SFD response at 47th/Graham, false alarm

WSB July 26, 2022 (11:26 pm) Maura NíConnell July 27, 2022 (12:16 am) Thank God it wasn’t a fire. So many fire department vehicles screaming down California. Great response by SFD. Now, I will TRY to get some sleep. anonyme July 27, 2022 (6:17 am) Like most regulations,...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Broken windows; abandoned blue Schwinn bike

Two more reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:. Just wanted to give a heads up to those living in the Highland Park neighborhood, side car windows are being smashed in the area. Myself and a neighbor were hit a few weeks back around 18th and Trenton, but didn’t report because nothing was stolen. This most likely happened late night/early morning.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red GMC Jimmy

Sometime between last night at 9 am and this morning at 9 am, a red 2001 GMC Jimmy was stolen near Genesee Hill School, on 51st Ave SW and Oregon St. The license plate is Idaho K 614234. It looks like this (sans canoe). Thanks for any help in helping us locate it!
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Alert level for impending heat wave changes again; plus, where to cool off

As hot weather approaches, the National Weather Service has changed the alert level again. Now it’s an Excessive Heat Warning, in effect from noon Tuesday to 4 pm Friday, and temperatures in the upper 90s are possible. (“Warning” is the highest alert level, compared to “watch” or “advisory,” both of which were issued earlier.) The city has sent out a list of where you can go to cool off if you need to. For West Seattle, the Senior Center (California/Oregon) is air-conditioned and will be open weekdays 8:30 am-4:30 pm; the Delridge and High Point branches of the Seattle Public Library both are fully air-conditioned – both are open 1 pm-8 pm Tuesday, 11 am-6 pm Wednesday and Thursday, while Delridge is closed Friday but High Point is open 11 am-6 pm. Got a restaurant, bar, coffee shop, or other facility that will be air conditioned and open for public use? Let us know and we’ll add it to the list – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
UPDATE: By-donation lemonade stand in Gatewood

Just out of the inbox: Norah and Evalyn have just set up a free (by donation if you can) lemonade stand in Gatewood. The photo and announcement are from dad (and assistant) Josh:. 12:05 PM: My daughters would like to have a lemonade stand today so we are going to...
RETURNING: Fauntleroy Fall Festival sets the date

Not to rush you out of summer, but it’s worth noting that Fauntleroy Fall Festival organizers are planning to bring it back this year. This was a discussion item at this month’s Fauntleroy Community Association meeting. You might recall that last year, a modified drive-up/walk-up version of the festival was offered. This year, the tentative plan is to fully bring back the festival, which usually offers multiple activities on the grounds of The Hall at Fauntleroy, Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, and Fauntleroy Church and YMCA (WSB sponsor). The date and time are set – Sunday, October 23, 2-5 pm. Funding for the free-of-charge festival got a boost at last month’s Endolyne Joe’s fundraiser, bringing in $3,150, the FCA was told. Organizers are also happy to have “a great group of fresh volunteers” on board to make it happen.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Folding bicycle stolen

My car was broken into and tossed and thieves opened my trunk and stole an important bike from me. After having my old bike and rack cut off of my car, two of my good friends bought me a folding bike that I could keep on trunk and not have to carry up and down my steps. Now it too has been stolen. It was a Montague Navigator, dark blue in color. If anyone sees it or has any info, please contact me via this email tobolac@aol.com.
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: This week’s heat alert upgraded

(Tetherball at sunset, photographed by Anjanette Nelson-Wally) 4:34 PM SUNDAY: The National Weather Service is still predicting a heat wave Tuesday through Friday, and this afternoon it upgraded the alert level to Excessive Heat Watch. The alert is for Tuesday afternoon through Friday night; the forecast still suggests Wednesday and Thursday are likely to be the hottest days, possibly into the mid-90s.
2 Replies to "FOUND BIRD: Parrot? - RESOLVED"

That’s a macaw. Definitely a parrot. Poor guy! I sure hope s/he gets back home soon. Please post here as he’s spotted to help his people find him. Michael Ostrogorsky July 24, 2022 (6:04 pm) Definitely a parrot. Greenwing Macaw Parrot. Posted to Seattle Parrots Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/60568433807/permalink/10160188899863808/
LOW BRIDGE: Here’s what’s up with its 3 projects

In our Monday conversation with SDOT‘s West Seattle Bridge project director Heather Marx, which brought first word of the high-bridge repair milestone, we also asked about the low-bridge work. You might recall that the same contract with Kraemer North America includes work on the low bridge. What they’re focusing on right now, Marx said, is reinforcement of the bridge – with work similar to what’s happening with the high bridge, epoxy injection into cracks and carbon-fiber wrapping. That’s separate from the other projects planned for the low bridge. Those include replacement of the communication system and routing cables under the Duwamish River, boring mini-tunnels (4″ wide) to thread the cables beneath the river. Taurus Power & Controls, Inc. is the contractor chosen for that work. SDOT is also replacing the bridge’s hydraulic pump/cylinders, and addressing electrical problems that led to recent trouble rendering the bridge inoperable for a while. “By the end of the year, the low bridge should be good,” Marx summarized. (More detail on the projects are on this city webpage.)
SPORTS: Local physical therapist offers advice for pickleball players in national publication

Pickleball is a surging sport – and with all ages playing, some players are in search of strategies to keep up with the challenges. Mark Bouma of Lake Washington Physical Therapy‘s West Seattle clinic (WSB sponsor) tells us, “I recently had the opportunity to contribute to a national physical therapy magazine article (APTA Magazine) on how physical therapy is helping pickleball players stay healthy! Since pickleball is such a popular and fast-growing sport, particularly in the PNW, I thought this may be of interest to members of the West Seattle community.” Here’s the article in PDF. Mark also sent this link to an article on pickleball and shoulder injuries that he published last year on the LWPT website. Pickleball is so hot in Seattle, the city Parks Department is working to expand facilities; next step in its ongoing study is an August 11th briefing.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire; burglary by tractor; car prowl

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch, starting with two from the weekend:. GUNFIRE: This is the only “confirmed gunfire” report in the weekend SPD summaries. Police went to 24th/Kenyon just after 1:30 am Sunday after a report of possible gunfire. The report says, “Officers located evidence of a shooting, broken glass, a makeshift memorial and two unoccupied vehicles struck by gunfire.” Someone told police they heard people arguing, then the gunfire, then two vehicles left the area. The report doesn’t elaborate on the “makeshift memorial” but that corner has this history.
