This is the second of our 2022 football season preview blogs! The first looks at Georgia’s opponents throughout the regular season and how they stack up against the Dawgs. It’s been a little over six months since we’ve seen our Bulldogs in a real game (196 days, but who’s counting?) and about three months since G-Day, so as we start gearing up for the season, you might need a little refresher on the Dawgs coaches and roster. Never fear: we’ve got a rundown of all the comings and goings for the men wearing the jerseys and the men wearing the Dri-Fit polos.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO