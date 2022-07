The city of Fort Worth will be holding the first of two meetings this week over possible updates to the way it regulates short-term rentals. A short-term rental, sometimes referred to as a “vacation rental,” is a residential property available for rent between one and 29 days. In 2018, the city updated its ordinance to clarify short-term rentals are not allowed in residential districts, though city leaders admit it can be tough to regulate.

