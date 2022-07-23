ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days Parade Draws Thousands [Photos]

By Doug Randall
It looked at times as though the weather might dampen the first of four 2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parades on Saturday. But that did...

Air Force Thunderbirds Ready To Roar Over Cheyenne (Weather Permitting)

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The world’s largest outdoor rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days, is in full swing this week and the Air Force Thunderbirds are slated to perform, weather permitting, on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. The “weather permitting” is a big deal. The annual...
Dave Simpson: Plenty Of Good News Up At Buford

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. – It’s good news that the convenience store at Buford is open again – bigger and better than ever. The even better news is that gasoline up there is selling for significantly less per gallon than in Cheyenne. That’s...
Meet Your Candidates: Laramie County Commissioner

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We reached out to all of the candidates who have filed for Laramie County Commissioner, via email. Below are the candidates who are running for Laramie County Commissioner who responded to our request, in no particular order. The following information below is written by the candidates and unedited by Wyoming News Now.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Results For Sunday July 24

Here are the unofficial rodeo results from Sunday, July 24 at Cheyenne Frontier Days:. Bareback Riding: 1, Bronc Marriott, Woods Cross, Utah, 89 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Worth the Whiskey, $2,447. 2, Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, Canada, 82.5, $1,835. 3, Keenan Hayes, Hayden, Colo., 82, $1,223. 4, (tie) Evan Betony, Tonalea, Ariz.; Ethan Mazurenko, Kaycee, Wyo., and Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 81, $203 each.
You Can Own This Well Known Bar In Cheyenne

Well, this was interesting. I was actually looking for sources on a different bar and grill in Southeast Wyoming up for sale when I stumbled upon this. According to #1 Properties, they have The Eagle's Nest at 1101 West 16th Street up for sale. While it's not overly surprising when...
Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrates military history

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KDVR) — When you think of Cheyenne Frontier Days, you probably don’t think about the U.S. military at the same time. But you should. F.E. Warren Air Force Base, just a couple of miles from Cheyenne Frontier Days, shares the same history. Cowboys and soldiers, a...
Welcome To CFD Weekend! Here’s What’s Happening In Cheyenne.

We've made it to Cheyenne Frontier Days! While many of us may have different positions on our feelings about the 10-day rodeo, we can all agree that there are tons of events going on around Cheyenne with it being in town. From everything going on at CFD to parties around town, it's still a fun time to be in Cheyenne. If you're not feeling the rodeo, there's plenty FREE entertainment over the next 10 days to keep you interested. Just watch out for the tourists driving down the street in the wrong direction. I've seen that a couple of times this week already.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/25/22–7/26/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Red Cross providing aid to people impacted by Sugarloaf Fire in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — The Red Cross of Wyoming opened an overnight shelter in Rock River on Monday to assist people impacted by the Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak. While the shelter was closed on Tuesday morning, volunteers are standing by in case the need for assistance arises again, the Red Cross of Wyoming said on Tuesday.
ICYMI: Jason Aldean & Others Rocked the Opening Night of Concerts at CFD

In case you missed out on opening night of Cheyenne Frontier Days, or any of the shows from the first weekend of the festival, we can try and give you a taste of what you missed...without actually giving you a taste of any of the festival food, because that would be tough to do via the internet. But you can see how Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, and John Morgan rocked the stage at Frontier Park this past Friday night.
