Evanston, IL

Northwestern football’s most important players No. 9: A.J. Hampton Jr.

By Gavin Dorsey
insidenu.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn continuing our summer football coverage, we are counting down Northwestern’s Top 10 most important players in 2022. We’ve created a composite averaging the rankings of each of our staffer’s respective lists, revealing who we believe to be the most crucial to the Wildcat’s upcoming...

www.insidenu.com

