LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures return to the triple digits this afternoon, but some relief is in the near future. Off to another warm start to the day with temperatures in the 70s this morning. A quick warm up is in store for us with mostly sunny skies and a strong breeze from the southwest. Highs today in the upper 90s to lower 100s, almost identical to yesterday.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO