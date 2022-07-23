ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Player salaries for Houston Rockets after 2022 NBA draft, free agency

By Ben DuBose
 4 days ago
Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

With each passing week, the Rockets are making it clear that salary cap flexibility in the 2023 offseason is a priority. Based on the team’s current books, the Rockets could theoretically have room to sign or trade for two maximum salaried players in 2023 free agency.

The Rockets traded veteran center Christian Wood without accepting any long-term money in the deal, and they opted to buy out veteran guard John Wall — who was entering the final year of his contract — rather than accept a trade that could have multi-year salaries in the deal. Houston general manager Rafael Stone appears similarly reluctant to accept longer-term salaries in trade talks involving Eric Gordon.

With that in mind, here’s where the roster stands, financially, after the 2022 NBA draft and the initial wave of free agency. Salaries are sorted by each player’s 2022-23 figure, in descending order.

(Note: This roster is larger than it will be in the regular season, since teams can roster up to 20 players in the offseason — as opposed to the usual limit of 15 standard contracts and two two-way contracts during the season. Thus, more roster moves are a certainty by mid-October.)

Eric Gordon

Photo by John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Eric Gordon, 6-foot-4 guard

Age as of July 31, 2022: 33 years old

2022-23 salary: $19.6 million

Future earnings: $20.9 million for 2023-24 (team option)

Jalen Green

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Player: Jalen Green, 6-foot-6 guard

Age as of July 31, 2022: 20 years old

2022-23 salary: $9.4 million

Future earnings: $9.9 million for 2023-24; $12.5 million for 2024-25 (both team options)

Jabari Smith Jr.

AP Photo/John Locher

Player: Jabari Smith Jr., 6-foot-10 forward

Age as of July 31, 2022: 19 years old

2022-23 salary: $8.9 million

Future earnings: $9.3 million for 2023-24; $9.8 million for 2024-25; $12.4 million for 2025-26 (final two seasons are team options)

Jae’Sean Tate

Photo by Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Jae’Sean Tate, 6-foot-4 forward

Age as of July 31, 2022: 26 years old

2022-23 salary: $7.1 million

Future earnings: $6.5 million for 2023-24; $7.1 million for 2024-25 (final season is a team option)

David Nwaba

Photo by David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Player: David Nwaba, 6-foot-5 wing

Age as of July 1, 2022: 31 years old

2022-23 salary: $5.0 million

Future earnings: $5.4 million for 2023-24 (team option)

Boban Marjanovic

Photo by Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Boban Marjanovic, 7-foot-3 center

Age as of July 31, 2022: 33 years old

2022-23 salary: $3.5 million

Future earnings: No additional contract years

Trey Burke

Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Trey Burke, 6-foot-0 guard

Age as of July 31, 2022: 29 years old

2022-23 salary: $3.4 million

Future earnings: No additional contract years

Alperen Sengun

Photo by Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Alperen Sengun, 6-foot-10 big

Age as of Feb. 15, 2022: 20 years old

2022-23 salary: $3.4 million

Future earnings: $3.5 million for 2023-24; $5.4 million for 2024-25 (both team options)

Tari Eason

AP Photo/John Locher

Player: Tari Eason, 6-foot-8 forward

Age as of July 31, 2022: 21 years old

2022-23 salary: $3.4 million

Future earnings: $3.5 million for 2023-24; $3.7 million for 2024-25; $5.6 million for 2025-26 (final two seasons are team options)

Kevin Porter Jr.

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Player: Kevin Porter Jr., 6-foot-4 guard

Age as of July 31, 2022: 22 years old

2022-23 salary: $3.2 million

Future earnings: $4.8 million qualifying offer for 2023-24, which would make him a restricted free agent in 2023

Sterling Brown

Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Sterling Brown, 6-foot-5 guard

Age as of July 31, 2022: 27 years old

2022-23 salary: $3.0 million

Future earnings: No additional contract years

Usman Garuba

Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Usman Garuba, 6-foot-8 forward

Age as of July 31, 2022: 20 years old

2022-23 salary: $2.5 million

Future earnings: $2.6 million for 2023-24; $4.4 million for 2024-25 (final two seasons are team options)

Josh Christopher

AP Photo/Matt York

Player: Josh Christopher, 6-foot-5 guard

Age as of July 31, 2022: 20 years old

2022-23 salary: $2.4 million

Future earnings: $2.5 million for 2023-24; $4.3 million for 2024-25 (final two seasons are team options)

TyTy Washington

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Player: TyTy Washington, 6-foot-3 guard

Age as of July 31, 2022: 20 years old

2022-23 salary: $2.2 million

Future earnings: $2.3 million for 2023-24; $2.4 million for 2024-25; $4.4 million for 2025-26 (final two seasons are team options)

Marquese Chriss

Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Marquese Chriss, 6-foot-10 big

Age as of July 31, 2022: 25 years old

2022-23 salary: $2.2 million

Future earnings: No additional contract years

Garrison Mathews

Photo by John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Garrison Mathews, 6-foot-5 wing

Age as of July 31, 2022: 25 years old

2022-23 salary: $2.0 million

Future earnings: $2.0 million for 2023-24, $2.2 million for 2024-25 (future seasons are non-guaranteed or team options)

KJ Martin

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Player: KJ Martin, 6-foot-6 forward

Age as of July 31, 2022: 21 years old

2022-23 salary: $1.8 million

Future earnings: $1.9 million for 2023-24

Daishen Nix

Photo by Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Daishen Nix, 6-foot-4 guard

Age as of July 31, 2022: 20 years old

2022-23 salary: $1.6 million

Future earnings: $1.8 million for 2023-24, $2.0 million for 2024-25 (final two seasons are team options)

Trevor Hudgins (two-way contract with Rockets, G League)

Photo by Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Trevor Hudgins, 6-foot-0 guard

Age as of July 31, 2022: 23 years old

2022-23 salary: $508,891 (two-way contract)

Future earnings: $1.8 million qualifying offer for 2023-24, which would make him a restricted free agent in 2023

