Wout van Aert, Vingegaard go one-two in stage 20 time trial of Tour de France

Wout van Aert heads to the finish line in Rocamadour (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images)

Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma in the Green Points Jersey on the course (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Sprint classification leader Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) crushed the ITT time of previous leader Filippo Ganna when he crossed the line - 41 seconds faster than the world champion (Image credit: THOMAS SAMSON AFP via Getty Images)

Wout van Aert after crossing the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) wearing the sprinters green jersey rides the ITT (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) blazed the best time with his early start on the ITT course to Rocamadour (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers rides to fourth-place finish on stage 20 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers' Filippo Ganna in his world champion skinsuit (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers finished early with time of 48:41 on 40.7km individual time trial and took the hot seat (Image credit: Getty)

Image 1 of 39Image 2 of 39Image 3 of 39Image 4 of 39Image 5 of 39Image 6 of 39Image 7 of 39Image 8 of 39Image 9 of 39

Text here

Mattia Cattaneo ofQuickStep-AlphaVinyl finished 43 seconds slower than World Champion Filippo Ganna, but was in second place after early waves (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Mattia Cattaneo of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl during ITT from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) ready to ride ITT (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) on rolling terrain to Rocamadour (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Stefan Bissegger of EF Education-EasyPost on course (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Connor Swift (Arkéa-Samsic) on course (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Stage 19 winner Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) rides past the town of Rocamadour (Image credit: THOMAS SAMSON AFP via Getty Images)

Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) crosses the finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Bahrain Victorious' Jan Tratnik crosses the finish line (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images)

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) takes the start (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images)

Bora-Hansgrohe's Maximilian Schachmann pushes across the finish line du (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images)

Fred Wright of Bahrain Victorious had a solid ride in the ITT (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

European champion Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) during the ITT (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images)

North American Matteo Jorgenson of Movistar cracked the top 20 when he crossed the line (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images)

Bahrain Victorious' Luis Leon Sanchez on the course (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images)

Dutch champion Bauke Mollema of Trek-Segafredo on the ITT course (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Bora-Hansgrohe's Aleksandr Vlasov presses on course (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images)

Disbelief for Jonas Vingegaard as with second place in ITT he will wear yellow to Paris (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogačar finishes third in ITT, but gains no time on race leader (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma finishes second to teammate Wout van Aert in ITT (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard on the final climb of the ITT course (Image credit: Getty)

Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma with his daughter Frida celebrating the Yellow Leader's Jersey on the podium (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard celebrates with his family after stage 20 (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard gets congratulations from Jumbo-Visma teammate Wout van Aert at the finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Wout van Aert celebrates stage 20 victory (Image credit: THOMAS SAMSON AFP via Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) accepts the best young rider's award on the podium after stage 20 (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images)

Race leader Jonas Vingegaard ready to step on the awards stage with his daughter after stage 20 (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard celebrates with the climbers polka dot jersey (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO AFP via Getty Images)

Tadej Pogacar finishes third in the ITT and celebrates the best young riders prizes on the podium after stage 20 (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP via Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers crosses the finish line in fourth place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Image 10 of 39Image 11 of 39Image 12 of 39Image 13 of 39Image 14 of 39Image 15 of 39Image 16 of 39Image 17 of 39Image 18 of 39Image 19 of 39Image 20 of 39Image 21 of 39Image 22 of 39Image 23 of 39Image 24 of 39Image 25 of 39Image 26 of 39Image 27 of 39Image 28 of 39Image 29 of 39Image 30 of 39Image 31 of 39Image 32 of 39Image 33 of 39Image 34 of 39Image 35 of 39Image 36 of 39Image 37 of 39Image 38 of 39Image 39 of 39

On yet another glorious day for Jumbo-Visma at the 2022 Tour de France , Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) all but sealed overall victory, while teammate Wout van Aert won the stage.

Van Aert posted the fastest time in the 40.7km time trial to win his third stage of the race, 19 seconds ahead of Vingegaard , who placed second.

The Dane’s yellow jersey was never put under threat, and he gained another eight seconds on Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), who showed third.

The victory continues an astonishing run for Jumbo-Visma, making it three stage wins in as many days following Vingegaard’s win at Hautacam on Thursday and Christope Laporte in the sprint at Cahors yesterday.

Usually such a calm and level-headed figure, Van Aert was welling up in the post-race interview.

‘I’m emotional. Going into this Tour de France with this team is really special. Today was like a dream scenario. Jonas [Vingegaard] is such a strong guy, but especially such a good guy. I want to thank all my teammates and the whole team for this special three weeks. It’s unbelievable," the stage 20 winner said.

“I’m super-tired after three weeks, I gave it my all day. And actually, I want to win races and today I hoped to take the stage, and also that Jonas could secure his yellow.

“It was a really fast time trial, but you had to keep [something] left for the final 6km with two hard climbs. I think I based my effort really well, I could accelerate in the final. And technically I didn't make any mistakes, and it was a special setting coming to the top of this pretty village [Rocamadour]. Again, it’s a great day.”

Yet more emotional was Vingegaard, who by getting through this stage all but sealed his first overall victory at the Tour de France.

Victory never looked in doubt, but there was one hairy moment on a descent towards the end of the course where he nearly lost his balance. He appeared to knock off the pace after that, slowing to finish 19 seconds behind Van Aert, having been ahead of him at each of the three previous time checks.

At 40.7km, this was the longest time trial at any Tour de France since 2014. And although that wasn’t long enough for any genuine chances of changes to the podium positions, with Pogačar sealing second and Geraint Thomas (who was fourth on the stage at 32 seconds) the final spot on the podium, it did prove long enough to cause changes further down the GC.

Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the big winner of the day, leapfrogging both Nairo Quintana (Arkéa Samsic) and Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) from seventh to fifth.

Meintjes also slipped a further place down to eighth, after Romain Bardet (Team DSM) gained enough time over him to move to seventh — surely the only time the Frenchman, notorious for his weakness against the clock, has actually moved up a place after the final time trial.

How it unfolded

Unlike the opening time trial all the way back in Copenhagen three weeks ago, but much in keeping with how most of this Tour de France has been, the weather was warm and dry out on the road, reducing the impact of varying conditions that shaped the results on stage 1.

There was one non-starter, Nathan Van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma), who abandoned the race for family circumstances. The Belgian had deserved the Champs-Élysées lap of honour awaiting the riders tomorrow, but his job helping Vingegaard win the yellow jersey had already been completed.

Mikkel Bjerg set the early benchmark, showing some of the same form that saw him tear the peloton to pieces for UAE Team Emirates leader Pogačar in the Pyrenees on stage 17.

It was a strong time, but was dwarfed by Ganna, who stormed the course in his rainbow stripes with a time that was 1:41 quicker.

For a while, Matteo Cattaneo (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) was the only rider to post a time within a minute of Ganna’s. Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) was the next to do so, posting the third best time that was 51 seconds slower, although he slowed down having initially beaten Ganna’s time at the first time check.

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) was another rider to beat Ganna’s time at the first check only to fade a little later on, posting a time 40 seconds slower than the Italian.

But when Van Aert posted the new fastest time at the same time check, the Belgian went on to put more time into Ganna, being 24 seconds up by the second time check, 22km into the route.

Despite rocking a little on the bike on the final uphill on the line, Van Aert was still flying over the second half of the route, and his eventual margin over Ganna was a huge 41 seconds.

Despite the size of the margin, victory was far from guaranteed, with the top GC riders still to go. And each of the riders on the podium got off to flying starts, with Geraint Thomas ( this time having remembered to take off his gilet ) going just one second slower at the first time check, Pogačar beating it by a second, and Van Aert’s teammate Vingegaard smashing it by seven seconds.

Although Pogačar slowed relative to Van Aert, the others were locked in a thrillingly tight battle for the stage victory, with Vingegaard just one second ahead and Thomas three seconds behind the Belgian at the third and final time check.

Only in the final stretch of the course did they both slow down, with Vingegaard surely a little spooked by his dodgy moment on the descent.

Other pre-race favourites had less good days. Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) did not have the legs as during his victory on stage 1, and finished way down in 113th. And following his multiple crashes in the first time trial, Stefan Bissegger’s (EF Education-EasyPost) atrocious luck continued as he was forced to change bikes just 7km into his ride. Seemingly disheartened, he slowed up for the rest of his effort, and placed 58th.

Instead, the day belonged to Van Aert, who now has the chance to add a fourth stage in the famous sprint of the Champs-Élysées.

Results powered by FirstCycling

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.