Jennifer Lopez has been enjoying her honeymoon with Ben Affleck in Paris, but she’s also gotten lots of time to spend with her twins Max and Emme, both 14, during the trip. J.Lo, 53, was seen walking behind the kids while enjoying a beautiful day in Paris on Wednesday, July 27. The kids were in front of her as she waved, during the afternoon stroll.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO