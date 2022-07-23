England v South Africa: 17-year-old Alice Capsey takes first international wicket

I t was Ian Wright who spoke the most sense, cutting to the fundamentals of what England’s run to a European Championship final must bring. ‘If there’s no legacy to this, like we had with the Olympics, then what are we doing?’ he said on Tuesday night. ‘If girls are not allowed to play football in PE, just like the boys can, what are we doing? We have got to make sure they are able to play.’ That’s a lot easier said than done.

SOCCER ・ 8 MINUTES AGO