England v South Africa: 17-year-old Alice Capsey takes first international wicket

The father of a boy at the centre of a life-support treatment fight spent a night in hospital after taking ill before the court ruling, a family spokeswoman says. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April and is on life support. On Monday,...
Godolphine trainer Charlie Appleby has pencilled in a belated seasonal debut for 2021 Derby winner Adayar in the September Stakes at Kempton on September 3, after the colt returned to exercise yesterday. Adayar has been on the easy list since a lung infection saw plans scrapped to run him in...
I t was Ian Wright who spoke the most sense, cutting to the fundamentals of what England’s run to a European Championship final must bring. ‘If there’s no legacy to this, like we had with the Olympics, then what are we doing?’ he said on Tuesday night. ‘If girls are not allowed to play football in PE, just like the boys can, what are we doing? We have got to make sure they are able to play.’ That’s a lot easier said than done.
Myles Hesson was a five-year-old shopping with his grandma the last time he saw anything to do with basketball at Birmingham’s Smithfield Market. ‘It’s funny because there used to be a sports shop there and they had this big, fake Michael Jordan outside of it,’ smiles the 32-year-old. ‘It was a 6ft 6in mannequin with a Chicago Bulls vest, but it had the wrong number on it!
Max Whitlock is Britain's most decorated gymnast, and four of his gold medals have come at the Commonwealth Games. With four gold medals earned across the last three contests, he knows a thing or two about what it takes to become a Commonwealth hero - but he misses out this time around due to a break after his work in Tokyo a year ago.
