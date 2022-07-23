Beth E. Foster — UPDATED

John Douglas Corbin, a lifetime area resident, passed away with his family at his side on Friday, July 22, 2022, at home in Milford. He was 70 years old. He was born to Frank E. and Pauline T. Miller Corbin on Nov. 23, 1951, in South Bend. His family moved to North Webster when he was very young; he spent his formative years there, as a Boy Scout and in the Wawasee band. He graduated from Wawasee High School in 1970.

MILFORD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO