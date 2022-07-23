ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, IN

Beth E. Foster — UPDATED

By Liz Shepherd
inkfreenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeth E. Foster, 70, Rochester, passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. On Dec. 13, 1951,...

www.inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

Stephen Pollock

Stephen L. Pollock, 67, Goshen, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 25, 1955. Stephen is survived by his brothers, David (Pam) Pollock, Milford, Dale (Connie) Pollock, Goshen and Jerry Pollock, Constantine, Mich. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Larry Gochenour — UPDATED

Larry K. Gochenour, 76, Etna Green, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born Nov. 5, 1945. He married Susan D. Sparks on June 19, 1965; she preceded him in death. Larry is survived by his daughter, Tana (William) Elliott, Claypool; his son,...
ETNA GREEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Robin Spangler

Robin L. Spangler, 59, Indianapolis, formerly of North Manchester, died at 12:08 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Compassus Hospice Care, Indianapolis. She was born Jan. 14, 1963. She is survived by her two children, Karli Thompson, Indianapolis and Phillip (Michelle) Rebholz, Bay Port, Mich.; three grandchildren; her mother, Becky...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kenyan Bennett

Kenyan Chase Bennett, 24, Warsaw, died at 12:50 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, due to a vehicle accident. Kenyan was born June 26, 1998, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Kevin and LeAnn (Barton) Bennett. He was a 2018 graduate of Warsaw High School...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dennis Huffman — UPDATED

Dennis L. Huffman, 81, North Webster, died at 9:50 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born Aug., 2, 1940, in Winchester, to Robert Earl and Evelena H. (North) Huffman. In 1954, Dennis’ parents purchased and moved to Fisherman Cove Resort, North Webster. Dennis...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Clarence ‘Sonny’ Jones Jr.

Clarence L. “Sonny” Jones Jr., 94, Wabash, died at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 17, 1928. He married Virginia Parrett on June 19, 1949; she survives. He is also survived by three children, Sandy (Vicki) Jones, Leesburg, Karen Budney, Palm...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Averi Antich

Averi Antich, 9, Plymouth, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born Feb. 13, 2013. Averi is survived by her parents, Jason and Angela Antich, Plymouth; sisters, Courtney (Tim) Fonseca, South Bend and Krysta Zentz, South Bend; and grandparents, Lindy (Ron) Snyder, Plymouth and Jerry Shafer, Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jimmy Vandersaul

Jimmy Vandersaul, 79, Columbia City, died at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born June 30, 1943. He married Eva Louise Sollenberger on June 17, 1973; she survives. He is also survived by a sister, JoAnn McCoy, Columbia City; three sister-in-laws; and...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Milo Shriver

Milo Raymond Shriver, 85, Akron, died at 3:49 p.m. July 22, 2022, at his residence. He was born Nov. 30, 1936. He married Saraetta (DeWitt) Shriver; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his companion, Loletta Stroud, Akron; two daughters, Betsy (Dan) Ashby, Akron and Debbie (Richard) Kelly, Argos; one son, Darrell (Kristin) Shriver, Akron;
AKRON, IN
inkfreenews.com

David Clark

David Lloyd Clark, 73, formerly of Albion, died at 3:55 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 1, 1948. He married Kathy Cohn on Aug. 11, 1981; she survives. He is also survived by a stepdaughter, Stephanie L. Murphy, Arizona;...
ALBION, IN
inkfreenews.com

Bobby Musselman

Bobby L. Musselman, 83, Elkhart, died at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born Jan. 25, 1939. He married Helen E. (Buckmaster) Musselman on Feb. 17, 1963; she survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Tonya Sponseller, Elkhart, Cynthia (Kevin) Brown, Water Valley,...
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rebecca ‘Becky’ Mann

Rebecca “Becky” Mann, 69, Warsaw, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 30, 1953. She is survived by her mother, Anna Mann, Warsaw; siblings, William Mann, Francie Harrold and Charles Mann, all of Warsaw and Susan Eichinger, Blackhawk, S.D. McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels is...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

John Douglas Corbin

John Douglas Corbin, a lifetime area resident, passed away with his family at his side on Friday, July 22, 2022, at home in Milford. He was 70 years old. He was born to Frank E. and Pauline T. Miller Corbin on Nov. 23, 1951, in South Bend. His family moved to North Webster when he was very young; he spent his formative years there, as a Boy Scout and in the Wawasee band. He graduated from Wawasee High School in 1970.
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Doris Rackin — PENDING

Doris Rackin, 95, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in her home. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Phillip Derrickson

Phillip Howard Derrickson, 80, Mishawaka, died July 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 14, 1942. He married Jacqueline Stith on Aug. 20, 1966; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, David (Dana) Derrickson, Goshen and Phillip (Susan) Derrickson, South Bend; daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Moore, Mishawaka; stepmother, Julia Derrickson; four brothers, Lawrence (Melanie) Derrickson, Decatur, Ill., Steven (Tina) Derrickson, Mattoon, Ill., Jackie (Linda) Derrickson, South Bend and Christopher (Gloria) Derrickson, Mishawaka; three sisters, Phyllis Derrickson Nesbit, Florida, Oletha (Arthur) Jones, South Bend and Iris Derrickson, Osceola; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rachel Turner

Rachel E. Turner, 97, Warsaw, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. She was born Jan. 9, 1925. She is survived by her sister, Dolores E. Knouff, Warsaw. McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels is in charge of arrangements.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Roland Espinoza

Roland J. Espinoza, 70, Warsaw, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, in his home. He was born June 26, 1952. He married Dixie Lee (Creakbaum) Espinoza on Nov. 21, 1981; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Dawn (LD) Harmount, Rolla, Mo., Mary (Tony) Nicholas, Warsaw, Cissy (James) Crouse, Onemo, Va. and Brandi Kelly, Warsaw; mother, Susana Espinoza; siblings Armando (Sarah) Espinoza, Pierceton, Dolores (David) Bumbaugh, Claypool and Steven (Joanna) Espinoza, Fort Wayne; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

James Stewart — PENDING

James Stuart, 61, Warsaw, died July 17, 2022, in his residence. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Noreen Hicks

Noreen Dell Hicks, 66, South Bend, died July 22, 2022. She was born Dec. 25, 1955. She went to Grace College, Winona Lake, and worked in Winona Lake. She married Douglas Hicks; he survives. She is survived by her two children, Benjamin Irvin-Howard and Megan (Ian) Rogers. Palmer Funeral Home...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Chad Silveus — UPDATED

Chad Christian Silveus, 45, Winona Lake, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at home. Chad was born Aug. 7, 1976, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Anthony “Tony” Silveus and Kim (Hatfield) Ring. He was united in marriage to Fayth Mauk on Oct. 23, 1999, in Burket. He...
WINONA LAKE, IN

