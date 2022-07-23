ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maple Valley Kids’ Festival

parentmap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaple Valley Parks & Recreation's KIDS' FESTIVAL is one of the biggest parties thrown...

www.parentmap.com

Comments / 1

Related
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: Naches Tavern early 1950s-

Over the past two weeks, this column detailed the early history of the Naches Tavern operated in Greenwater, located along State Route 410, east of Enumclaw and north of Crystal Mountain. Back when Captain Dick Craine operated the first Naches Tavern, Prohibition was in full swing meaning alcoholic beverages couldn’t legally be served. Craine’s Naches Tavern was primarily a lodge that included rooms, home-cooked meals, and a large lobby where the Captain displayed his Indian curio gallery. Historically, taverns were more like inns or resting places serving food and providing lodging, than the modern version developed at the end of Prohibition when taverns chiefly serve beer.
ENUMCLAW, WA
parentmap.com

Puppet Building with String and Shadow

Meet members of the String and Shadow troupe and learn their tips and tricks to puppet building! String and Shadow will be here Monday, July 25 through Thursday, July 28. Free with admission or membership. Online reservations required. Get tickets. Sponsored by: City of Olympia.
OLYMPIA, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

'Mexican-Style Food' Banned From Tacoma Farmers Market

The Tacomas Farmers Market has banned "Mexican-style food" under a directive from the Point Ruston Owners Association (PROA), according to KIRO 7. The farmers market delivered the announcement in a Facebook post over the weekend, which says they had no part in the decision and are working with PROA to "negotiate a solution." The decision went into effect immediately and affects two vendors: El Güero and Burrito Boy.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tree falls, injures woman at Green Lake

SEATTLE — A woman was hurt after a tree fell on top of her at Green Lake in Seattle on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 7300 block of West Green Lake Drive North, where a stretch of the road has been blocked off. Several people were under...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Dance Parties#Toys#Live Music
urbnlivn.com

Contemporary remodel on Mercer Island

A fully remodeled home designed by Lane Williams Architects is available at 5717 92nd Ave SE in the Mid-Island neighborhood of Mercer Island. The 2,960 square foot home sits on a large quarter-acre lot and features wide windows to let in all the natural light you could want. The main...
MERCER ISLAND, WA
seattlechannel.org

Shell yeah! World’s largest marine snail calls Seattle home

The largest marine snails in the world are found right here in Seattle. The shell of a Lewis' moon snail can have a diameter of nearly six inches, but despite their size they can be hard to spot in the Puget Sound. Urban naturalist and author Kelly Brenner shares tips on how to track down these shelled gastropods.
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Meet Hanna Mowry, Roosevelt High School's new band director

Hanna Mowry is bringing fresh ideas to the Roosevelt High School band program in North Seattle. The trumpeter, vocalist and educator succeeds longtime Roosevelt band director Scott Brown, who was named to the Washington Music Educators Hall of Fame earlier this year. Originally from eastern Washington, Mowry spent the last...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Need a pool in this Seattle heat? Rent one with 'Swimply'

While there is no shortage of beaches and public pools around Seattle, those swimming holes attract large crowds when the mercury is rising. Have you found yourself asking, "Who do we know owns a pool?" Wouldn’t it be nice to just rent a private pool for an hour or two? Maybe even hold a pool party for a special occasion? Now you can.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Stunning views await the new owner of this Issaquah retreat - Unreal Estate

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — If amazing views are at the top of your wish list when buying a home, this property for sale in Issaquah sets the bar. "This is a wonderful property in High Valley Estates. The property was built in 1993 and it's being sold by the original owner,” said Jay Kipp, broker for Realogics Sotheby's International Realty. "They worked very closely with Ralph Anderson, one of the most notable Northwest contemporary architects in our area. And as one of his later works, the construction methods here are really quite substantial."
ISSAQUAH, WA
MyNorthwest

Topgolf set to open new state of the art facility in Renton

A new Topgolf, an electronic, indoor driving range with specialized RFID trackers in the golf balls, is set to open in Renton this Friday, July 29. Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, announced the opening of its 78th venue and its first in the tech hub of the Seattle area. The location has 74,000 square feet, 102 hitting bays spread across three stories, a 4.4-acre driving range, and three indoor swing suites.
RENTON, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

1230 S West Camano

Westside Waterfront w/TWO cute & beachy 70's-vibe dwellings! Incredible 180 degree views of Saratoga Passage, Whidbey Is., the Olympics + PRIME SUNSETS! With no CCR's here, Airbnb, VRBO's & RV parking ARE all allowed! The main home is 924 s.f. w/2 bedrooms + full bath + spacious kitchen & family room w/freestanding propane fireplace. The enormous water-side deck w/hot tub is the perfect space to relax and take it all in: Sunsets + Eagles + boat traffic + occasional whales! The super cute, separate VIEW cottage (ADDTIONAL 352 sf) has a mini kitchen, 3/4 bath + view patio! Other enticing features: Detached 2 car garage w/2nd laundry facility; a potting/storage shed + fully fenced grounds & gardens. Includes your own Private Beach & Tidelands!
CAMANO ISLAND, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Kota is a very good dog

This is Kota, who is a very good dog. Kota works with King County and this week helped intercept the 46,000 fentanyl pills in this picture. Thanks to everyone in the Sheriff's Office for their hard work in helping keep this poison off the street.
Chronicle

Free Tansy Disposals Offered Across Lewis County on First Weekend of August

Lewis County’s Noxious Weed Control department will be hosting free tansy ragwort disposals on Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6, throughout the county. Loose tansy will not be accepted. The weed must be brought in bags. On Friday, Aug. 5, collections will be held across East Lewis County at the following locations:
Red Tricycle Seattle

High Flying Fun: Where to Watch the Blue Angels

After a two-year hiatus, the official Seafair Weekend is back and so is the Blue Angel show! Held at Genesee Park, Seafair has been a Seattle tradition since 1951, and it’s one of the can’t-miss events of the summer. While the hydroplane races, wakeboarding competitions and classic car show are all part of the weekend celebration, the show’s biggest stars are the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. They have performed at Seafair for over 40 years and are currently celebrating their 75th anniversary. Want to get in on this Top Gun action? Here’s where to watch the Blue Angels in Seattle this year.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Several beaches in King County closed due to high bacteria

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Several beaches in King County have been shut down after recent water quality tests came back with high bacteria levels. County health officials have closed Gene Coulon, Green Lake-East Beach, Hidden Lake, Juanita Beach, Meydenbauer Bay Beach and Newcastle Beach. King County measures bacteria concentrations...
KING COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Fire Near Downtown Seattle Camp

A late night fire blaze near a downtown Seattle camp. No injuries were reported during the Friday night blaze that occurred at the intersection of Mercer Street at Fairview Avenue shortly after 10 at night. The Seattle Fire Department is still searching for what ignited the blaze and for people to interview who may have information. A single tent burned with report of damage also to a nearby electrical box.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy