Ice Cream Social Pop-Up

Moving to Seattle? Here’s everything you need to know, straight from Seattleites themselves. It can be daunting to move to a new city. There’s a lot to learn about everything from the local culture to the weather. If you’re moving to Seattle, you probably have a lot of questions. What is there to do in Seattle? Are the people there friendly or standoffish? Do I need to update my wardrobe? And does it really rain that much?

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO