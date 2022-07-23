ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia attacks Ukraine: 2 US citizens die in Donbas region

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Two American citizens recently died in the Donbas region of Ukraine, State Department officials confirmed Saturday.

State Department officials did not reveal the identities of the people killed or any other information, NBC News reported.

“We can confirm the recent deaths of two U.S. citizens in the Donbas region of Ukraine,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement. “We are in touch with the families and providing all possible consular assistance.

“Out of respect to the families during this difficult time, we have nothing further.”

Two Americans, Alexander Drueke and Andy Hunyh, were captured by Russian forces while fighting in Ukraine, CNN reported.

The State Department spokesperson told CNN that agency officials “have been in contact with the Ukrainian and Russian authorities regarding U.S. citizens who may have been captured by Russia’s forces or proxies while fighting in Ukraine.”

“We call on Russia to live up to its international obligations to treat all individuals captured fighting with Ukraine’s armed forces as prisoners of war,” the spokesperson said.

At least three other U.S. citizens have died since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, NBC News reported. Two of them were killed during combat.

Former U.S. Marine Willy Joseph Cancel, 22, was killed in April after agreeing to go to Ukraine as part of his work with a private military contracting company, members of his family confirmed to CNN.

Stephen Zabielski, 52, of Hernando, Florida, was killed in May while fighting in the village of Dorozhniank, WTSP-TV reported.

According to NPR, Jim Hill of Idaho, who had been living in Kyiv, was also killed in March while waiting in a breadline in Chernihiv, his sister, Cheryl Hill Gordon, wrote in a Facebook post.

americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
shefinds

Donald Trump’s Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Just Gave An Update On His Cancer Battle: ‘In The Hands Of God’

Jared Kushner is opening up about his previously undisclosed battle with thyroid cancer in his forthcoming memoir, which is to be published next month. According to excerpts of the new book seen by Reuters, Kushner, 41, wrote about being diagnosed with cancer in 2019 when he served as White House senior advisor to his father-in-law, then-president Donald Trump, 76.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. In a sharp reversal of previous policy, Blinken also said he expects to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time since before Russia invaded Ukraine. The statement marked the first time the U.S. government has publicly revealed any concrete action it has taken to secure the release of Griner, who was arrested on drug-related charges at a Moscow airport in February and testified Wednesday at...
POTUS
