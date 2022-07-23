ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 4 days ago
Sporting Kansas City (5 wins, 12 losses, 5 draws) will welcome LAFC (13-4-3) to Children’s Mercy Park Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.

LAFC, with the recent debut of F Gareth Bale and D Giorgio Chiellini, are at full strength and could be the best team in MLS history. F Cristian Arango leads the team in scoring with 8 goals on the season.

They’ve won 6 of their last 8 matches but are just 1-1-1 on the road over that stretch. LAFC has had fewer expected goals in 2 of its last 3 matches as well.

Sporting KC has been among the conference’s disappointments. They sit in 14th place. Sporting has lost 5 of their last 8 matches and have lost 3 straight at home.

Through 60 combined matches played, F Johnny Russell and F Dániel Sallói combined for 31 goals a season ago. Those numbers are at 38 and 10 so far this season, so Sporting’s attack hasn’t been nearly as dominant.

Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC odds, lines, picks and predictions

  • Money line: Sporting KC +245 (bet $100 to win $245) | LAFC +107 (bet $100 to win $107) | Draw +260
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Prediction

LAFC 3, Sporting KC 1

Money line (ML)

BET LAFC +107.

The best team against the worst team in the West for a plus-money value is a play I’ll take every time. While LAFC’s road play is concerning, the same can be said for Sporting at home.

Sporting also has a US Open Cup semifinal match Wednesday in the back of its mind, so who knows how it will look personnel-wise.

Sporting has scored a league-low 19 goals and allowed 38. On the other hand, LAFC has the most potent attack in the MLS and should be able to abuse a weak backline.

Put it all together, and I’ll take LAFC +107 to win outright.

Over/Under (O/U)

BET OVER 2.5 (-125).

LAFC and its opponent has combined for under 2.5 expected goals just 3 times this season. That means it has been expected to be at or top this total in 17 matches.

Similarly, Sporting has topped this total in 5 of its last 7 and has scored 3 goals in its last 3 games, which is a positive sign for a side with significant scoring trouble.

LAFC won 3-1 when these teams met in March. There were a combined 25 shots in that match. With Bale in the lineup and LAFC having topped 2.5 in 12 of 20, the OVER 2.5 (-125) seems like a strong play.

