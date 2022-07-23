ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XVywb_0gqNPvlM00

The San Francisco Giants (48-45) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (62-30) for the 3rd game of a 4-game series in Los Angeles Saturday. First pitch is 7:15 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Giants vs. Dodgers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

The Dodgers lead the season series 4-3.

The Giants have lost the first 2 games of the series following the All-Star break. They had won 3 games in a row and 7 of 9 contests to close out the 1st half.

The Dodgers are riding a 6-game win streak. They have won 13 of their last 14 games and 17 of their last 20 contests.

Giants at Dodgers projected starters

LHP Alex Wood vs. LHP Julio Urias

Wood (6-7, 4.20 ERA) makes his 19th start. He has a 1.24 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 9.0 K/9 through 90 IP.

  • Allowed 3 unearned runs in his last start but has given up only 1 earned run in his last 16 2/3 innings over 3 starts.
  • Took the road loss in a 9-1 defeat May 4 with 3 ER on 4 H and 2 BB with 7 K across 5 1/3 IP in his only start against the Dodgers in 2022.

Urias (8-6, 2.89 ERA) makes his 19tth start. He has a 1.02 WHIP, 2.0 BB/9 and 8.8 K/9 through 96 2/3 IP.

  • Has allowed 2 or fewer runs in 13 of his 18 starts.
  • Has won his last 5 decisions and the Dodgers have won each of his last 6 starts.
  • Is 1-1 in 2 starts against the Giants this season with 2 ER on 7 hits and 0 BB with 14 K across 12 IP.

Giants at Dodgers odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:45 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Giants +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Dodgers -180 (bet $180 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Giants +1.5 (-140) | Dodgers -1.5 (+115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Giants at Dodgers picks and predictions

Prediction

Dodgers 6, Giants 3

The Dodgers are just playing so well. In addition to having taken the first 2 games of this series, they have won 6 in a row, 13 of 14 and 17 of 20. They have won Urias’ last 6 starts.

The Giants won 7 of 9 games before the All-Star break but it is hard to bet against the Dodgers right now.

That said, PASS on the money line. At -180, it isn’t worth the action, especially with a better bet available with the run line.

The Giants are 45-48 ATS overall this season but they are 27-18 ATS on the road. They failed to cover the spread in either game of this series so far.

The Dodgers are 27-18 ATS at home. They have covered the spread in 5 straight games and in 14 of their last 20. Fifty-five of their 62 wins were by at least 2 runs.

This is the bet to take. Take DODGERS -1.5 (+115).

Four of the 7 games between the Giants and Dodgers have had 7 or fewer total runs. The totals so far in this series have been 15 and 6.

Urias’ last 4 starts, and 5 of his last 6 starts, have had at least 8 runs.

The last 3 starts for Wood, and 6 of his last 7 starts, have had totals of at least 8 runs.

Take OVER 7.5 (-125).

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

