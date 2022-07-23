ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 4 days ago
The Seattle Sounders (8 wins, 10 losses, 2 draws) welcome the Colorado Rapids (6-8-6) to Lumen Field Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.

The Sounders have had a relatively disappointing season but are starting to ramp things up after winning the CONCACAF Champions League to help commence 2022.

Seattle has lost 3 straight but has won 4 of its last 9. It is 5-4-1 at home this season. The Sounders are led by F Jordan Morris and F Raúl Ruidíaz, both of which have 5 goals on the season.

As for the Rapids, they’ve been incredibly bad on the road as compared to at home. Colorado is 0-6-3 (3 points) on the road this season but is an impressive 6-2-3 (21 points) at home.

The Rapids are led by F Diego Rubio, who has 9 goals on the season. Additionally, they have more expected goals than their opponent in 5 of 9 road games.

Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids odds, lines, picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 11:45 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Seattle Sounders -113 (bet $113 to win $100) | Colorado Rapids +300 (bet $100 to win $300) | Draw +270
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Prediction

Sounders 2, Rapids 1

Money line (ML)

BET SOUNDERS -113.

Why buck the trends here? The Rapids have been awful on the road and just haven’t been able to get the results.

Similarly, the Sounders are a better team than their record shows as well. They’re 1 of 2 teams not in playoff position but with a positive goal differential (Portland is the other).

Seattle had a 46th-minute red and lost 3-0 to Portland (it scored 2 after the red) yet still had more shots. The Sounders will put it together soon, and their experiences make them among the more lethal sides in the West.

Combine it all, and the SOUNDERS -113 is a strong bet.

Over/Under (O/U)

LEAN OVER 2.5 (-122).

The Rapids have given up multiple goals on the road in 6 of 9 matches and have only been held without a goal 3 times. They’ve gone over this total in 6 of 9 as well.

Seattle, on the other hand, has topped this total in 9 of 20 games but in 7 of 10 home matches. It has a few of the most lethal scorers in the league with Ruidiaz a top-3 favorite to win the Golden Boot to start the season.

Related
