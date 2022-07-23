ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Angels at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and predictions

By Ryan Dodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wv882_0gqNP3cj00

The Los Angeles Angels (39-54) square off against the Atlanta Braves (57-38) Saturday in the 2nd game of a 3-game set at Truist Park. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Angels vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: The Braves lead 1-0.

RHP Shohei Ohtani was cruising Friday until the Braves got to him for 6 runs in the 7th inning. Ohtani had only faced 1 batter above the minimum possible before the tides turned. The Halos ultimately fell 8-1. The 6 runs were the most he allowed in a single outing all season, and he had allowed just 2 ER in 45 2/3 innings leading up to the explosion.

The Braves delivered what could be a crushing blow for the rest of this series. They’re now 7-3 and 14-6 over their last 10 and 20 games, respectively. The Braves are lethal at home, too, with a 32-20 mark on the season. They’re winning despite All-Star OF Ronald Acuna hitting just .212 with 4 RBIs in July. You probably understand where we’re going here.

Angels at Braves projected starters

LHP Patrick Sandoval vs. RHP Kyle Wright

Sandoval (3-5, 3.00 ERA) makes his 16th start. He has a 1.43 WHIP, 4.1 BB/9 and 9.7 K/9 across 81 IP.

  • Hasn’t won any of his last 7 starts spanning 37 2/3 IP despite a 3.35 ERA and 45 K.
  • Similar home/road splits with a 3.05 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 9.2 K/9 on the road and a 2.95 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 10.1 K/9 at Angel Stadium.

Wright (11-4, 2.95 ERA) makes his 19th start. He has a 1.16 WHIP, 2.8 BB/9 and 8.8 K/9 across 110 IP.

  • Tied for the NL lead with 11 wins and has 1 loss in the last 9 starts.
  • Numbers are regressing a bit with a 3.83 ERA and 7.2 K/9 over his last 7 starts.

Angels at Braves odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:15 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Angels +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Braves -230 (bet $230 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Angels +1.5 (-117) | Braves -1.5 (-103)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Angels at Braves picks and predictions

Prediction

Braves 6, Angels 3

One thing you need to be aware of in this one — the Angels and Braves strike out the most often in baseball. So, if Tipico puts out some props for Sandoval or Wright closer to game time, you should look into them.

When you go out and pound a stud like Ohtani like the Braves did Friday, that deflates a team for the weekend. The Braves slash .259/.333/.459 against left-handed pitchers, which compares to .245/.305/.440 against righties. We can’t take the -230 juice, though, so we’ll PASS and look to the spread.

The Braves are 49-46 ATS (22-30 ATS at home) on the Run Line this year. They’re 23-9 against left-handed starters. It’s not a slam dunk because just 4 of their last 7 wins have been by 2 or more runs, but LEAN BRAVES -1.5 (-103) for a solid price.

We had 9 runs in the best pitching matchup of the series Friday. The Over is 4-1 in the Braves’ last 5 games and is 4-0 in the Angels’ last 4 games against a RHP.

The Over is 5-1 in the last 6 meetings between these teams and 4-1 in the last 5 between them in Atlanta. There is a 47% chance of rain with a slight breeze toward left field. I wouldn’t go crazy with this one, but I feel pretty good about OVER 8.5 (-108).

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

