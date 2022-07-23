ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WA

WSRB Issues Upgraded Rating to Douglas County Fire District 4

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProperty owners should see insurance coverage impacts. The Orondo Fire Department is proud to announce that Douglas County Fire District 4 has been re-rated to a Protection Class 6 for those properties within 5 miles of a fire station. The Department also received...

Douglas County Fire Now in ‘Hold and Patrol’

The Mansfield Fire Department (Douglas County Fire District 5) is reporting its crews have been released from the fire. The Nilles fire's burned acreage has been revised to around 500 acres. Crews are now in 'hold and patrol', meaning the fire isn't necessarily contained but crews have the lines they...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
Chelan County Elevates Fire Hazard Designation to “Very High”

The fire hazard designation for Chelan County is now listed as "very high", which is the second highest designation behind "extreme" The level was raised Friday, which county Commissioner Kevin Overbay says is allowed prior to the commission's approval. "We did change the code to allow the sheriff, the public...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
700-acre Wildfire Burning in Douglas County

A fire 20 miles east of Bridgeport in Douglas County is up to 700 acres and growing. The fire, burning on Bureau of Land Management jurisdiction, has reportedly required state mobilization. Local fire districts and the Department of Natural Resources have already responded. The blaze began around 6:30 Tuesday morning...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
Over 1,000 Grant PUD Costumers Without Power Monday

Grant County PUD crews still have some work to do after over 1,000 customers lost power just before 7:30 this morning south of Ephrata. Public Affairs Officer Christine Pratt said a pole fire near the intersection of Dodson Road and Road 9.8 West burned the pole's base to the point that it fell over.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
More Animal Caused Power Outages Hit Region

Animal caused power outages are adding up in region. Two such outages were reported Monday morning in Douglas County after a squirrel was blamed for an outage Sunday morning that left 1,000 people without power in Wenatchee. About 300 customers lost power near Bridgeport for almost an hour and a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
Fire damages apartments in Quincy

A fire damaged an apartment building in Quincy on Monday and displaced about 30 residents, but no one was injured, according to information from Grant County Fire District 3. Quincy fire personnel responded to the call at 6 p.m. Monday and found the fire at 437 E St. NE, in a two-story, eight-unit apartment building within a complex, GCFD3 stated in a press release.
QUINCY, WA
Saddle Rock Trails Closing Tuesday

The Saddle Rock trail will close for a months-long remediation project Tuesday. The closure represents the second phase of a project to remove waste rock piles from the popular recreation destination. Phase 1 included waste rock piles on the lower portions of the hill. City of Wenatchee Capitol Projects Manager...
WENATCHEE, WA
Road Construction Scheduled for this week

Expect minor traffic delays at Slide Ridge and Boyd Road Areas. Road Crews from Chelan County Public Works will be working on road maintenance projects on both sides of the lake this week. Motorists should expect minor traffic delays. South Lakeshore Road at Slide Ridge: Motorists on South Lakeshore Road...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Longtime Leavenworth city councilmember dies

WENATCHEE — Carolyn Ann Wilson, a long-serving member of the Leavenworth City Council, died over the past weekend. Wilson, 72, was found dead at her home Sunday, from what Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris said were natural causes. Wilson was first elected to the council in 2002 for a...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Power outages possible with extreme heat on the way

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - With forecasted highs in the triple digits this week, Grant County Sheriff's Office is warning that Grant County may see some power outages due to the heat. If you do lose power contact Grant County Public Utility District (Grant PUD) to report power outages 24/7 at...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Body of missing kayaker recovered from Little Wenatchee River

The body of a kayaker was found late Friday afternoon, almost a month after he went missing on the Little Wenatchee River. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 40-year-old William Henniger of Des Moines was found about 4 p.m. about a half-mile downstream from where he was last seen about six miles from Lake Wenatchee.
WENATCHEE, WA
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Chelan County, Moses Lake Area, Okanogan Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 04:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area; Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...High temperatures Wednesday through Saturday will range between 100 and 111 degrees with the hottest conditions expected on Thursday and Friday. Overnight temperatures will only cool into the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Central Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their home through late in the week. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will continue to climb this week. Meanwhile, overnight lows will become increasingly warmer making it challenging for people without air conditioning to cool off each night.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Moses Lake Woman Falls Into Canal, Dies

(Moses Lake, WA) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office is reporting the death of a Moses Lake woman who passed away after falling into an irrigation canal three miles east of Royal City. Authorities say this happened Sunday afternoon around 12:45 when the woman, identified as 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado, was trying to rescue a dog that had fallen into the canal off Dodson Road SW near Road 12 SW. Delgado went into the canal and fell beneath the water. She did not resurface. According to Grant County, Delgado became trapped by the turbulence in a plunge pool, and her body was recovered once the water released its grip. Her body is now at the coroner's office. An autopsy is planned.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Soap Lake health care provider awarded seven-figure sum to recover revenue lost during pandemic

SOAP LAKE - $1.1 million of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was funneled to Grant County Public Hospital District 4, which operates McKay Healthcare in Soap Lake. The money was awarded to the healthcare facility to fill budget shortfall caused by substantial revenue losses accrued during the coronavirus pandemic. The hospital district plans to use the funds as part of a larger campaign fund to appropriate towards the ongoing modernization project at the facility.
SOAP LAKE, WA
Wenatchee man injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 97A

A Wenatchee man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Monday night on State Route 97A four miles north of Entiat. According to the Washington State Patrol, Alan L Moody, 43, was travelling southbound at a high rate of speed on the highway just before 9 p.m. when he lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn.
WENATCHEE, WA
Serious Injuries in Monday Night Motorcycle Crash Near Entiat

Washington State Troopers say a motorcyclist has serious injuries after crashing at a high speed on U.S. 97A north of Entiat Monday night. They say 43-year-old Alan Moody was headed southbound just before 9pm when he failed to handle a curve at a high rate of speed and drove off the roadway.
ENTIAT, WA
Firefighters on scene of two brush fires south of Ephrata

EPHRATA — Two brush fires are currently burning along state Route 17, south of Ephrata. Grant County Fire District 13 is on scene of a brush fire near SR 17 and Rocky Ford. The fire is estimated at about five acres. Grant County Fire District 5 is at another...
EPHRATA, WA
National Night Out events being held next week across north central Washington

EPHRATA — Law enforcement agencies across north central Washington are inviting the community to annual National Night Out events. Moses Lake police are holding their event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at McCosh Park. The event includes free activities, food, sno-cones, fingerprinting for kids and bike registration. There will also be a variety of safety information from local organizations. Moses Lake police Chief Kevin Fuhr and Grant County interim Sheriff Ryan Rectanwald will also be featured in a dunk tank.
MOSES LAKE, WA

