WSRB Issues Upgraded Rating to Douglas County Fire District 4

Effective: 2022-07-27 04:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area; Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...High temperatures Wednesday through Saturday will range between 100 and 111 degrees with the hottest conditions expected on Thursday and Friday. Overnight temperatures will only cool into the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Central Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their home through late in the week. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will continue to climb this week. Meanwhile, overnight lows will become increasingly warmer making it challenging for people without air conditioning to cool off each night.

